Amazon 2023 Layoffs: Tech in Distress despite Booming Job Market

Yesterday, Amazon (NYSE: AMZN) announced 9,000 layoffs, its second round of mass layoffs in the last six months. While there has been a flurry of mass layoffs in tech companies, the overall US job market is still looking quite strong.

In the current round of layoffs, Amazon would eliminate positions in the fast-growing advertising business as well as the hugely profitable cloud segment.

In his blog post, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that the company concluded its annual planning process and “the overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences.”

Notably, tech companies are witnessing a terrible growth slowdown and earlier this month Amazon paused the construction of its HQ2 in Virginia.

In 2022, Meta Platforms reported its first annual fall in revenues. Growth rates for other FAANG peers also sagged and Google’s advertising revenues fell YoY in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Amazon’s revenues rose by only 9% last year which is the lowest on record. Also, AWS revenue growth slumped to 20% in Q4 2022 which is the slowest since Amazon started to report the segment’s earnings separately.

In his blog post, Jassy said, “given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount.”

Notably, this is the second round of corporate layoffs that Amazon has announced in recent months.

Amazon 2023 Layoffs: Key Takeaways

In January, Amazon said that it would eliminate 18,000 corporate roles. The quantum of layoffs was almost twice what the company was previously contemplating.

Notably, last week, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms also announced that it would lay off 10,000 employees. It was the second round of layoffs from Meta and it had laid off 13% of its workforce last year also. Salesforce has also announced two rounds of mass layoffs.

Along with slowing growth, tech companies are also battling with soaring costs, including employee costs. Amid strong growth and a tight labor market, tech companies went on a hiring spree in 2020 and 2021.

However, tech companies now find themselves overstaffed amid slowing growth. Amid sagging stocks, Meta Platforms and Alphabet faced shareholder ire who wanted them to cut costs and reduce bets in loss-making businesses.

Analysts have meanwhile turned constructive on Meta Platforms stock as the company has embarked on an aggressive cost-cut exercise.

Tech Layoffs Mount despite a Strong Job Market

According to data compiled by Layoffs.fyi there were 84,714 tech layoffs in January and 36,941 in February. Layoffs have continued in March and so far in 2023, there have been almost 150,000 tech layoffs.

Tech layoffs might seem at odds with the overall job market. The US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, ahead of the 225,000 that markets were expecting. Also, while the January nonfarm payroll data was revised down it still showed job gains of 504,000 in the month.

The US economy added over 0.8 million jobs in the first two months of the year which is quite strong by historical standards.

The strong jobs report makes things complicated for the Fed as chair Jerome Powell has said multiple times that a strong labor markets make its job of lowering inflation more troublesome.

High inflation is invariably negative for risk assets like growth stocks. However, some investment strategies can outperform during high inflation.

Coming back to Amazon’s layoffs, in the previous round of layoffs, markets gave a thumbs up to job cuts as they saw it as a sign of companies streamlining their costs.

However, Amazon stock closed in the red yesterday as markets now see layoffs as a sign of deepening growth.

