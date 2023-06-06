All the Major New iOS 17 Features Explained: Facetime Voicemails, Sexual Harrasment Protections, and More

It is that time of the year again, for Apple and its fanbase, the Worldwide Developer Conference is like a trip to Mecca. There is a great anticipate of what Apple will announce from OS to watchOS, new and updated gadgets

Apple kicked off its 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) with exciting announcements including the new headset, the Vision Pro which will retail for $3,499 when it is launched next year

WWDC Major iOS 17 Features and Gadgets

This article provides a run down all of the newest and most significant iOS 17 features. Note that all the phots are coursey of Apple.

The 15-inch MacBook Air

The 15-inch MacBook Air is 11.5mm thick; touted as thinnest 15-inch to date, slightly above 3 pounds, powered by an M2 chipset from Apple with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It has a standard headphone jack, two USB-C ports and Apple’s MagSafe charging dock, 18 hours of battery life, six speakers, a memory that can be configured to 24GB, and a storage of 2TB.

The laptop promises 18 hours of charge, enhanced portability because of its weight, and it does not have a fan on board; promising a silent design. The starting price is $1,299.

Mac Studio

Summary M1 Max – 10-core CPU, Up to 32-core GPU, Up to 64GB unified memory, 400GB/s memory bandwidth

M1 Ultra – 20-core CPU, Up to64-core GPU, Up to 128GB unified memory, 800GB/s bandwidth

Apple announced a second-generation Mac Studio model with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips. This features a 24-core CPU, up to 76-core GPU, a 32-core Neural Engine, and 192GB of unified memory. According to Apple, it is three times the previous generation.

New chip, new performance.

Apple promises a 2.5X jump in CPU performance and a 3.4X gain in GPU performance, 2.2x faster Machine Learning. The Mac Studio supports faster Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Why upgrade to M2 Ultra?

Customers can get up to 192GB of RAM with the M2 Ultra. According to Apple, M2 ultra is six times faster than Intel-based Mac. Video bandwidth has been increased; you can connect up to 8K display at 240HZ

The new Mac Studio starts at $1,999 for the model with M2 Max, while the models with the M2 Ultra model start at $ 3,999 and is available on order and will be available from the of June 13 in stores

New Features

Apple has announced new features which enhance the things we do every day. including; namedrop, journal app, standby, autocorrect, and no more “Hey Siri.”

AirDrop

You can now swap numbers using NameDrop. This can now be easily achieved by holding your iPhone near someone else’s iPhone or Apple Watch. You can both decide which phone numbers or email addresses to share

Journaling App

Powered by on-device machine learning, the iPhone can give suggestions based on your activities, photos, location, exercise, movements, etc. The journal is private and nobody can access it except you.

Standby

The black standby screen is now replaced by a new full-screen experience for your nightstand where you can see time, alarm, and photos or you can personalize what’s on the display

Keyboard

Autocorrect is now powered by an AI model that can accurately predict the words you may use. Over time, it will learn your mode of operation, your language even your swear words.

Hey Siri

“Hey” has been dropped from “Hey Siri.”

Apple Messages

The messaging app has been overhauled; notable changes include:

Send a call to voicemail and see a live transcript of the message.

You can view transcribed voice messages.

A new catch-up arrow lets you jump to the first message you have not seen in a conversation and you can swipe to reply.

Y ou can combine search filters to quickly narrow your search.

You can use your own photos to create live stickers, in addition, all your stickers are now in one place including live stickers, emoji, memoji and all other stickers.

Safety focused “check in” option allows iPhone users to let their friends and family know they got home safely automatically.

Do more from a widget

Other amazing feature from Apple’s new iOS 17 is that it lets you play music, turn off the lights and more, right from a widget.

Facetime

Record a video or audio message when someone misses your FaceTime call.

Music

You can now share music through a shared playlist, you can invite friends to join your playlist so that everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs. You can react to songs being played using emojis. It is now easier for everyone to control their music.

iPadOS 17 and new iPad Features

The new iOS 17 version of the Apple iPad includes upgrades such as improved widgets featuring better live interactions. The home screen can now be customized like the way iPhones are. New native apps include; Health app and an improved notes app.

Live collaborations

Using machine learning technology, the iPad OS 17 identifies fields in a PDF so that they can fill them quickly allowing you to work easily.

MacOS 14 Sonoma

I is named after a town in California, Sonoma. It has interactive widgets.

AirPods

The new airpods have an n adaptive feature that cancels the noise from the noisy environment. The adaptive audio dynamically blends Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation technologies.

Apple TV

You can have now Facetime on the new Apple TV. You can use your iPhone as a camera and start a call directly from the FaceTime app on Apple TV or hand off the call from your iPhone to your TV. You can add a reaction that fills the camera with effects with just a hand gesture.

This is achieved through Continuity Camera on an iPhone or iPad to double as a webcam and will also use Centre Stage, Apple’s Artificial Intelligence which adjusts the iPhone’s and iPad’s front-facing camera in Video apps, to frame you while you look at the TV.

Vision Pro AR headset

Apple’s Vision Pro AR headset is a fully 3D interface, controlled by eyes, hands, and face.

WatchOS 10

Improvements of the smartwatch operating system include:

An updated user interface with a renewed focus on widgets

This is good news because the Apple watch has not seen an update for a long time

