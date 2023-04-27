Alibaba Cloud Cuts Costs By Up to 50% While the Rest of the Industry Raises Them

As most of the world’s major cloud services providers like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) hike prices, something peculiar is going on with their rival Alibaba Cloud.

The China-based cloud services provider, a subsidiary of the global e-commerce platform Alibaba, has announced a raft of measures that will see prices slashed in a bid to lure customers.

Alibaba Cloud is taking the bull by the horns in a move that will see users enjoy up to 50% discounted prices for some services. Nevertheless, there isn’t much that can be desired by international users because the move only benefits customers in China.

Some of the services expected to benefit from the price cuts include Elastic Compute Service (ECS), Object Storage Service (OSS), network, database, Content Delivery Network (CDN), and selected security products offered in the Chinese market, The Register reported.

This new direction is “in line with Alibaba Cloud’s commitment to making computing power more inclusive,” a spokesperson of the company added that the “large-scale price reduction is to return more technological dividends to customers and partners, to continue to reduce the cost of using the cloud and expand the market space of the cloud.”

The Escalating Costs of Cloud Computing

Canalys, a market research company, released a report in 2022 predicting that the cost of public cloud services would increase in the United States and Europe.

It was forecasted that Americans would see a spike in costs by 20%, while Europeans expected an increase of nearly 33%, citing higher energy prices and other factors.

Although the outlook isn’t particularly grim, Microsoft raised prices for its Microsoft Cloud products in Europe by 9% to 15% from the beginning of April.

In March, Google also hiked prices for some of its products, such as Google Workspace, after announcing profits for Google Cloud.

Alibaba Cloud Could Go Public in the Future

Bloomberg reports that one reason for Alibaba Cloud’s price reductions is the loss of market share to local competition. However, the company remains a top performer within the Alibaba ecosystem and may position itself for an IPO in the future.

Alibaba Cloud released its own artificial intelligence large language model (LLM), Tongyi Qianwen, to rival popular America’s ChatGPT from OpenAI in collaboration with Microsoft.

The company believes Tongyi Qianwen is the answer to ChatGPT and intends to integrate the generative AI software across numerous Alibaba businesses in a bid to serve users better. Developers and business organizations will tap the power of Alibaba’s LLM to customize AI features to suit their needs.

Speculations of Alibaba Cloud going public started in March when the parent company, Alibaba announced sweeping structural changes likely to see it split into six smaller entities.

The Cloud Intelligence Group is one of these entities encompassing Alibaba Cloud, the DingTalk collaboration platform, and Alibaba’s AI business. Alibaba said The Group will have the mandate to raise capital externally and possibly conduct an IPO, independently.

In the UK, the communications authority Ofcom has recently expressed its intention to involve the government’s competition regulator, due to apprehensions that the top three major players might be suppressing competition in the domestic cloud market.

