Airlander Ultra Low Emission Aircraft Moves Closer to Production – Are Airships the Future?

airlander

Airships may seem a thing of the past, with the popularity of zeppelins having diminished significantly after catastrophes such as the Hindenburg disaster in 1937.

However, new innovations in the space have meant that such vehicles are now far safer than could have been possible in the past, and are particularly enticing from an ESG perspective given that they aren’t dependent on jet fuel to operate.

Low emission Airlander moves closer to production

Airlander have made a series of developments recently that have brought their low emission airships far closer to production.

The numbers are impressive: the Airlander produces as much as 90% fewer emissions than comparable aircraft currently in operation.

The Airlander 10 is the ultra low emission airship whose company has recently received licenses for the production site in Doncaster in South Yorkshire.

The aforementioned vehicle is capable of transporting 100 people at a time or ten tonnes of freight. Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) is the company behind the Airlander and say that they will be hiring 1,200 new staff as a part of the process to build out the airships in Doncaster, as well as additional jobs along the company’s supply chains.

According to Tom Grundy, the CEO of HAV:

Are airships the future?

Although airships cannot travel as quickly as planes and helicopters, they may have a series of other use cases for more luxury travel and exploration, as well as moving freight.

This is all the more significant when one considers that current ESG targets are pushing to provide different means of travel that don’t require as much pollution, and even have the potential to become far more affordable in the future as investment in the spaces increases.

