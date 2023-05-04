Airbnbs Are Too Expensive So It’s Pivoting to Focus on Renting Rooms



Airbnb has reverted back to its original idea, which is to rent out rooms to travelers, as a way to keep up with the economy and provide more affordable accommodation options. The move has been fueled by the need for affordability after the cost of renting entire houses on the app became extremely expensive.

Airbnb Goes Back to Its Roots

When it was founded in 2008, Airbnb was originally established with the idea of renting out spare beds and rooms in private homes to people, especially travelers, as an affordable alternative to hotels.

As it has grown, however, Airbnb has spent years moving from spare beds to more high-end options, shifting into a broader marketplace for any kind of private accommodation, with more emphasis being placed on guests renting entire homes, not just rooms.

While this enabled the company to reach its first profitable year in 2022, a new problem has emerged where Airbnb rooms are becoming more expensive to rent. Since 2019, the average rates have gone up 36%, and given the status of the economy, travelers are once again looking for cheaper alternatives.

“Everyone’s talking about the economy. And, you know, we know that people want to travel,” said Nate Blecharczyk, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Airbnb. He added that the company expects 300 million guests to use the app this year.

“We just also know that affordability is on people’s minds. And so we think that rooms are once again, highly relevant,” he said while revealing that the company is introducing a brand-new single-room rental option which will be pushed more to the top of tourists’ search results.

Along with its inventory of entire homes, Airbnb claims to have about 1 million rooms listed on the website at the moment.

To help users find the rooms more easily, the company has since established a specific search category for single rooms in addition to configuring its search algorithm to favor more private room alternatives as a default on city search results.

The app is also set to begin emphasizing some of the “private” features in an attempt to convince visitors who might not be fully sold on the idea of sharing a home with complete strangers.

As a result, users will be provided with more information about these rooms’ privacy status, including whether they have private or communal bathrooms, locks on the doors, information about shared common areas as well as potential roommates.

According to Airbnb, more than 80% of private rooms cost less than $100 per night, with an average price of $67 per night making it a more economical option. The new private single-room feature is expected to be released as part of the company’s regular semiannual product release cycle.

New Features to Enhance User Experience on Airbnb

Aside from more single rooms, Airbnb also plans to release at least 50 other new features and updates to the existing features to scale up and better their specific user category experiences.

Hosts, for instance, will have their apps upgraded with a set of predefined fundamental instructions, such as returning the key, removing the trash, and turning off the lights as a way of addressing concerns that arise during guest checkout. They will also be able to add any additional requirements that are specific to their property.

Among the new features is one that will enhance price and rule transparency regarding a visitor’s stay. This will ensure guests are not asked to pay separate cleaning fees or required to finish a lengthy list of tasks before check-out, so as to allow Airbnb to more effectively compete with hotel bookings.

Regarding prices, the total pricing display feature, which was first launched last year, will be implemented more broadly across Airbnb’s reach. Although taxes are not included in these prices, other fees like cleaning costs are.

Additionally, hosts will be able to monitor how much visitors are paying after taxes and adjust their rates accordingly in order to fit their property within specific pricing bands which are established when customers search for locations.

These and many more features in addition to its partnership with Klarna to enter the pay-over-time market are set to distinguish Airbnb in the hospitality and accommodation sector where the company is already succeeding and making a massive profit.

