AirBNB Permanently Bans Host Just For Knowing Someone Who Had 1 Drug Possession and 1 Theft Charge

In a distressing turn of events, Airbnb, the popular short-term rental platform, permanently banned host Kristin Turner for her close affiliation with individuals deemed ineligible to use the service. The ban has raised serious concerns about Airbnb’s appeals process and the potential consequences for hosts who rely on the platform for income.

Turner’s Unfortunate Ban: An AirBNB Host’s Nightmare

The Motherboard Tech Reporter tweeted that Kristin Turner, a nurse from Austin, Texas, and her husband purchased a home in the city in 2022 to use as a part-time residence and to rent out through Airbnb.

New: The Turners bought a home in Austin hoping to Airbnb it some to cover high housing costs. Then Airbnb banned them for knowing the wrong people, though the company wouldn’t say who. The decision was devastating, but what happened after was maddening. https://t.co/ECy1GtYlS3 — maxwell (@maxwellstrachan) June 7, 2023

According to the news report, the couple had found housing prices too high to afford within the city, prompting them to explore alternative options. Initially, their experience as hosts was positive, and bookings were steadily coming in.

However, in October of last year, Turner received a shocking email from Airbnb notifying her of her banishment from the platform. The ban was not due to any actions on her part, but rather because her account was closely associated with an individual who was prohibited from using the house-renting platform.

Giving the reason for the ban the company stated:

“For the safety of our community, we may remove accounts that are closely associated with people who aren’t allowed to use Airbnb.”

Turner’s Pleas and Airbnb’s Impersonal Response

Devastated by the sudden ban, Turner feared the financial repercussions for her family. All existing bookings were canceled, and she was locked out of her account. With the mortgage payments relying on the income from the rental property, Turner faced potential financial ruin.

She immediately reached out to Airbnb for further information and a chance to appeal the decision, but the responses she received were unsatisfactory and offered no additional support.

The response she got stated:

“Our review is complete now, and we won’t be able to offer additional support on this case at this time.”

Turner discovered that her association with the banned individual was her attempt to help her 70-year-old mother, Janet, and her mother’s partner, Carl, find temporary accommodation. Turner set up an Airbnb account for them, using Carl’s information due to her mother’s lack of identification at the time.

However, the background check report shows Carl’s prior convictions for non-violent offenses in 2015 – 1 count of theft and 1 count of drug possession, which Turner had been unaware of.

Despite her pleas for an opportunity to appeal, Turner’s ban remained in place. She found Airbnb’s appeals process to be impersonal and automated, leaving her with little room to discuss the nuances of her situation. It wasn’t until Motherboard intervened that, Airbnb finally backtracked on its decision to permanently ban host Turner.

Broader Issues: Flaws in Airbnb’s Background Check System

Besides Turner, other cases have emerged where hosts or guests have been barned by Airbnb for outrageous reasons. In a similar case, a guest named Ashley was unexpectedly banned from the Airbnb platform after a background check by inflection revealed a past criminal record.

However, Ashley was unaware of any such record and was surprised to learn that a minor incident where her dog escaped years ago resulted in two misdemeanors.

Despite having received excellent reviews from previous Airbnb hosts, Ashley was unceremoniously removed from the platform without any prior notice. Her attempts to regain access through the reinstatement process were met with rejection. Airbnb cited community safety and policy protection as the reasons for their decision.

Upon learning of Ashley’s situation, Motherboard intervened, and subsequently, Airbnb reinstated her access to the platform.

Airbnb’s background checks have faced criticism in the past for their arbitrary nature, resulting in bans for minor infractions. Turner’s case further highlights the potential flaws in the system, where users can be penalized for their associations with others, even without any criminal record of their own.

The Growing Pains: Balancing Safety and Fairness

As reported by Motherboard, Airbnb’s efforts to enhance safety in its vast network of homes have inadvertently created a situation where the company struggles to effectively address the complexities and unique circumstances of banned users. According to AirBNB data, the platform boasts over four million hosts and 6.6 million active listings worldwide.

Kristin Turner’s case and other individuals who have faced unjust bans from Airbnb highlight the challenges faced by the company as it strives to ensure the safety of its users. The incident underscores the need for Airbnb to develop a more personalized and efficient appeals process that takes into account the intricacies and nuances of each individual situation.

As Airbnb continues to grow and dominate the short-term rental market, it must find a balance between maintaining community safety and providing fair and just treatment to its hosts.

