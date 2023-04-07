AI Will Transform Warfare And the Race Between US and China Has Already Started

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing almost every aspect of modern life, and the military is no exception. In fact, a number of global superpowers have already started the race to develop the strongest AI capabilities for use in warfare.

The US Central Command is using AI for target detection while China is allegedly harnessing AI for everything from shipbuilding design to electronic warfare. Ukraine aims to leverage AI technology to predict and prepare for Russian airstrikes.

So far, the United States has been leading the world in military-grade AI development. The US military has been investing heavily in AI technology, developing autonomous vehicles, drones, and other systems that can assist human soldiers in the field.

However, China has been making significant strides in AI technology as well and is rapidly catching up.

“Experts on all sides believe that the country that harnesses AI most effectively will reap outsized economic and military rewards,” Hal Brands, an American international relations scholar of US foreign policy, wrote in an article for Bloomberg.

“Neither Beijing nor Washington will want to slow down in a race they can’t afford to lose.”

How AI Could Transform Warfare?

One major development in the use of AI in warfare has been the introduction of autonomous weapons. This is a weapon that can function without human intervention, typically using AI algorithms to select targets and launch attacks.

Autonomous weapons could potentially reduce the risk of human casualties, but they also raise significant ethical concerns. For example, who is responsible if an autonomous weapon makes a mistake and attacks an unintended target?

To address this concern, the Netherlands hosted a summit on responsible military uses of AI earlier this year. Delegations from both the United States and China attended the summit, alongside some 2,000 people including experts and academics.

Moreover, the potential for artificial intelligence to facilitate cyberwarfare is truly alarming. Cyberwarfare is the use of technology to disrupt, damage, or destroy computer systems or infrastructure, and it is becoming increasingly prevalent.

AI-powered cyberattacks could be used to access sensitive information, shut down infrastructure, or manipulate public opinion.

It’s clear that the implications of AI for the military are profound and far-reaching. The development of autonomous weapons alone could change the face of warfare forever.

While measures have been taken to try to regulate the development and use of autonomous weapons, progress in the field has far outstripped the pace of regulatory efforts.

Use of AI in the Military Raises Ethical Concerns

The use of AI in warfare has also raised significant ethical concerns. There are concerns that AI-powered weapons might not operate in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The race to develop AI capabilities continues, and its potential to transform warfare has profound implications for international security and diplomacy.

Meanwhile, some industry experts have voiced concern regarding the potential dangers of such tools.

Just recently, the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy, a leading tech ethics group, asked the FTC in a complaint to halt the commercial releases of GPT-4, citing privacy and public safety concerns.

In the complaint, the group claimed that GPT-4 is “biased, deceptive, and a risk to privacy and public safety.” It also said that the tool has caused distress among some users with its quick and human-like responses to queries.

Prior to this, a group of tech gurus, along with some artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, signed an open letter that called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, Tristan Harris, Rotenberg, engineers from Meta and Google, and Stability AI founder and CEO Emad Mostaque are among more than 1,100 signatories of the letter.

