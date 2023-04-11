AI Tools Can Crack Most Passwords in Less Than a Minute – Here’s How to Stay Safe

Brute force attacks are nothing new, but with the recent advances in AI it has become even more important to ensure that one’s passwords and log in details are as difficult to crack as possible.

The rate at which computing power is increasing means that one must constantly strive to ensure that they have their private information protected with the best possible security.

Use 2FA when possible

One way that you can protect yourself from malevolent actors is by using two factor authentication where possible. This means that someone would need to know more than just your password in order to gain access to your account – they would also require access to your phone in order to be able to log in.

There are a range of companies that already integrate 2FA for added security, such as banks and cryptocurrency exchanges, but these safety features are often optional rather than enforced.

Make your password relatively complex

Simple passwords are easy to guess, and won’t be adequate when it comes to protecting your private information.

For added security, it is always advisable to use a mixture of capital and lower case letters, in addition to numbers and quirky symbols.

TL;DR

1. Do not reuse passwords.

2. Always use 2FA.

3. Update software all the time (especially the browser and OS).

4. Format your computer at least once a year.

5. Don't download executables via email and don't install pirated software.

6. Use a VPN. https://t.co/HuWiD8s0eQ — Gabriel Gruber (@GabrielGruber) April 11, 2023

Don’t reuse passwords

Another good idea for keeping your data secure is to make sure that you don’t reuse passwords: if someone manages to gain access to one account, this will mean that they likely have access to all of your accounts if you reuse the same password.

This isn’t just an issue if someone sees you typing your password in or writing it down somewhere, but can mean that you may also fall prey to key-logging software, which is integrated into a series of different websites.

