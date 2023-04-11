Tech News

AI Tools Can Crack Most Passwords in Less Than a Minute – Here’s How to Stay Safe

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

passwordBrute force attacks are nothing new, but with the recent advances in AI it has become even more important to ensure that one’s passwords and log in details are as difficult to crack as possible.

The rate at which computing power is increasing means that one must constantly strive to ensure that they have their private information protected with the best possible security.

Use 2FA when possible

One way that you can protect yourself from malevolent actors is by using two factor authentication where possible. This means that someone would need to know more than just your password in order to gain access to your account – they would also require access to your phone in order to be able to log in.

There are a range of companies that already integrate 2FA for added security, such as banks and cryptocurrency exchanges, but these safety features are often optional rather than enforced.

Make your password relatively complex

Simple passwords are easy to guess, and won’t be adequate when it comes to protecting your private information.

For added security, it is always advisable to use a mixture of capital and lower case letters, in addition to numbers and quirky symbols.

Don’t reuse passwords

Another good idea for keeping your data secure is to make sure that you don’t reuse passwords: if someone manages to gain access to one account, this will mean that they likely have access to all of your accounts if you reuse the same password.

This isn’t just an issue if someone sees you typing your password in or writing it down somewhere, but can mean that you may also fall prey to key-logging software, which is integrated into a series of different websites.

Relevant news:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!