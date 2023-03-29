Tech News

AI Search Startup Perplexity Raises $26m as Google Faces Yet Another ChatGPT-Like Competitor

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

Perplexity AI

A brand new startup in the world of artificial intelligence, known as Perplexity, has just launched and managed to raise an impressive $26m, adding to the competition that Google is facing now that the capabilities of search engines are growing more dependent on AI.

What does Perplexity AI do?

Perplexity AI is a brand new AI language model that aims to compete with the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, GPT-4, Google’s Bard, and Baidu’s Ernie Bot.

The company managed to raise a total of $25.6m in a funding round that was led by New Enterprise Associates, and has been designed in order to challenge preexisting search engines.

Whilst ChatGPT and GPT-4 do not interact with search engines in any way, and are just AI language models in themselves, Perplexity AI is designed to also compete with search engines such as Google.

In addition to offering answers for questions, Perplexity AI will endeavour to help its users to find more information by browsing the web.

Google continues to disappoint with Bard

Despite releasing their own AI known as Bard, Google has continued to disappoint in the space of artificial intelligence, which has left shareholders dissatisfied as they ought to have such a massive competitive advantage.

At the moment, OpenAI’s GPT-4 appears to be significantly more advanced than the competition, with Google’s Bard making a series of basic mistakes and appearing significantly less adept at reasoning capabilities.

The extent to which AI could be used by Google’s competitors to change the industry of search engines remains to be seen, but Google will undoubtedly be forced to keep innovating in order to keep up with the trend.

Relevant news:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!