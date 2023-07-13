Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our lives, with chatbots like Google’s Bard AI chatbot providing quick and confident answers to our queries. However, the impressive performance of these AI models is not solely the result of advanced algorithms but also the work of underpaid, overworked, and stressed contractors who play a crucial role in ensuring the reliability and accuracy of AI-generated responses.

“People are scared, stressed, underpaid, don’t know what’s going on:” Contractors working on Google’s chatbot Bard are raising alarms about quality control and ethics. https://t.co/06AOzGyird — Bloomberg Technology (@technology) July 12, 2023

These contractors, employed by companies like Appen Ltd. and Accenture Plc, face various challenges, including excessive workloads, inadequate compensation, stress, and fear. Their primary responsibility involves ensuring that the chatbot’s responses are reliable, supported by evidence, and based on credible sources. Unfortunately, these contractors often receive meager wages, sometimes as low as $14 per hour, and are provided with minimal training within tight deadlines.

These contractors choose to remain undisclosed to secure their jobs and maintain anonymity. Despite various difficulties, their contributions play an indispensable role in enabling the smooth functioning of the Bard AI chatbot. Challenges Faced by Human Reviewers in AI Development

As mentioned above, the growth of generative AI technology heavily relies on the work of human reviewers, who are responsible for assessing and enhancing the accuracy and reliability of chatbot responses. These reviewers meticulously examine the answers provided by the AI models, identify and rectify mistakes, and eliminate any biases. Their expertise is vital in ensuring the chatbot delivers trustworthy and dependable information to its users.

Thereby, the job of AI contract workers has become increasingly demanding and underappreciated. As companies like Google compete in the AI space, the workload and tasks for these contractors have intensified. They are often assigned complex evaluation tasks on diverse topics, ranging from medication doses to state laws. These tasks come with tight deadlines, sometimes as short as three minutes. Documents shared with Bloomberg have shed light on the intricacies of their role in auditing answers.

However, the contractors have voiced concerns about their working conditions, expressing fear, stress, and uncertainty. They believe these unfavorable circumstances ultimately affect the quality of the AI technology user’s experience.

In a letter to Congress, a Google contract worker employed by Appen cautioned that the rapid pace of content review could potentially result in a flawed and unsafe product like Bard. These concerns emphasize the urgent need for improved working conditions and a more supportive environment to ensure the delivery of reliable and safe AI technology.