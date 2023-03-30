AI is the New ‘Shining Star’ for Tech Companies as They Scale Down Metaverse Bets

AI is the new shining star for tech companies across the world even as some companies like Microsoft and Disney have scaled back their metaverse investments.

Just about two years back, metaverse looked like the next big promising theme in the tech industry, and in October 2021, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg said that the company would change its name to Meta Platforms.

Optimism over metaverse coupled with the general uptrend in tech stocks catapulted Meta Platforms stock to all-time highs in 2021 and its market cap surpassed $1 trillion.

However, in 2022, the stock not only lost its trillion-dollar market cap but with a loss of around 65% it was among the worst-performing S&P 500 stocks.

Meta Platforms’ Reality Labs business lost a whopping $13.7 billion in 2022 while the company’s overall revenues fell YoY for the first time in history.

Under pressure from stockholders, especially Altimeter Capital’s Brad Gerstner, Meta Platforms went overboard with cutting costs and has laid off almost a quarter of its workforce-which is the highest among FAANG peers.

The company has also laid off employees from the metaverse business-a sign that it is stepping back a bit from the business which Zuckerburg sees as a key long-term driver.

Companies Scale Down Metaverse Bets

Earlier this month, Meta Platforms lowered the price of its Quest Pro which was unveiled in October last year by $500 to $999. The headset was targeted at corporate users. Many observers saw Quest Pro’s price as elevated when it was unveiled.

While the company said that the price cut is to increase adoption, analysts see it as a reflection of weak demand and rising competition.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms is not the only company that has scaled back its metaverse bet, and reportedly Disney has shut down its metaverse business as part of the transformation plan under the new CEO Bob Iger.

Earlier this month, Microsoft also shut AltspaceVR, a social VR platform that it acquired in 2017.

However, companies like Nvidia see metaverse as a key long-term opportunity.

Read our guide on investing in metaverse

Incidentally, while Zuckerburg sees metaverse as a long-term driver, during the Q4 2022 earnings call he emphasized that AI is a near-term opportunity.

AI is the New Shinning Star for Tech Companies

AI has meanwhile the latest buzzword among tech companies and while Microsoft shut AltspaceVR and laid off around 10,000 employees globally, it committed billions of dollars to ChatGPT.

An apparent AI war is going on between the US and China and Baidu recently unveiled its Ernie chatbot as an answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

That said, both Bard and Ernie disappointed on the debut and Alphabet stock lost $100 billion in market cap after it unveiled Bard.

AI is emerging as the new battleground not only between the US and China but also between Big Tech companies.

Alibaba announced that it would split into six businesses and the business segment looking after AI and cloud would be led by the company’s current CEO Daniel Zhang which reflects the importance of the segment for the company.

Read our guide on the best AI stocks

Elon Musk Sees AI as “Dangerous”

While many tech companies see AI as a big opportunity, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was a co-founder of ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI, has called for a pause on AI and said that it’s a “dangerous” technology

Over 1,100 tech leaders including Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak have also joined calls for a six-month pause on developing powerful AI.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that he finds AI “scary” and is also concerned that ChatGPT might be used to influence the 2024 US presidential elections.

In an apparent reference to Chinese companies developing AI capabilities, Altman said, “We do worry a lot about a lot about authoritarian governments developing this.”

All said tech companies are quite bullish on AI and while there has been a funding winter for many startup companies, purse strings of private equity companies as well as tech giants are wide open for quality AI plays.

Related stock news and analysis