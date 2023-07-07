  • Home
  • Tech News
  • AI is Set to Shake Up the Tech World – Analysts Expect Microsoft to Join the $3 Trillion Club Amid AI Success

AI is Set to Shake Up the Tech World – Analysts Expect Microsoft to Join the $3 Trillion Club Amid AI Success

Mohit Oberoi
Mohit Oberoi
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

microsoft market cap rises on AI pivot

There has been a splendid rally in US tech stocks as investors have poured money into AI plays. Morgan Stanley analysts expect Microsoft’s market cap to rise above $3 trillion amid the AI success.

The US stock markets had a strong first half and the Nasdaq 100 gained almost 40% to have its best first-half performance ever. The Nasdaq Composite also rose 31.7% and had the best start to the year in four decades.

The S&P 500’s performance was relatively muted with around 15% returns but that’s because of the broad-based composition of the index – unlike the Nasdaq which is tech-heavy.

In June, Apple reached a new milestone when its market cap based on closing prices surpassed $3 trillion. The company’s market cap had hit $3 trillion on the first trading day of 2022 also but it could not hold onto the feat for long and the closing market cap was below $3 trillion.

apple versus microsoft market cap

The iPhone maker has been the most valuable company for the most part since 2011. However, there have been periods when Microsoft’s market cap surpassed that of Apple including in October 2021 when Microsoft briefly surpassed Apple to become the world’s most valuable company.

Currently, Microsoft’s market cap is just above $2.5 trillion but Morgan Stanley analysts expect its market cap to rise to $3 trillion.

Morgan Stanley analysts led by Keith Weiss named Microsoft stock as a top pick and assigned a target price of $415 which would imply its market cap rising to $3 trillion over the next year.

Morgan Stanley Says Microsoft Could be the Next 3 Trillion Dollar Company

“Generative AI looks to significantly expand the scope of business processes able to be automated by software, and Microsoft stands best positioned in software to monetize that expansion, which accompanied with a still reasonable valuation makes MSFT our Top Pick in Large Cap Software,” said Weiss in her note.

The brokerage believes that Microsoft still looks reasonably valued based on the price-to-sales-to-growth (PEG) ratio and said that the multiple “remains in line with historical averages, despite the unrivaled generative AI positioning.”

The PEG ratio is typically used to value growth stocks and it standardizes the PE multiple for the company’s expected growth.

Notably, Microsoft is looking to integrate OpenAI technology into its Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Bing market share
Source: Statista

The company has already integrated ChatGPT into its Bing browser but so far it hasn’t been able to dent Google’s domination in the industry.

If anything, Bing’s market share has come down after peaking at 9.92% in October last year.

AI Euphoria Has Supported the Rally in US Stocks

All said the AI euphoria has helped propel US stock markets, especially the tech names higher.

Notably, Nvidia is among the companies that are benefiting from generative AI as it is leading to higher demand for its high-end chips.

Nvidia’s market cap surpassed $1 trillion amid the AI euphoria and it joined the ranks of Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft. C3.ai which is a rare pure-play listed AI company has also tripled this year.

As multiple tech companies battle slowing revenue growth, the pivot to AI looks like a prudent strategy.

US Tech Companies Are Pivoting to AI

AI has been the buzzword in the US corporate world and according to FactSet, 110 S&P 500 companies used the word “AI” in their Q1 2023 earnings call – which is over thrice the ten-year average and the highest level since 2010.

companies citing AI during Q1 2023 earnings calls
Source: FactSet

Watch out for an increasing number of S&P 500 companies mentioning AI during their earnings calls as we enter the second quarter earnings season.

Coming back to Microsoft, Weiss is optimistic about the company’s Azure cloud business also and said, “Given the strong positioning of Azure OpenAI Services and CIOs preference for hyperscalers as the partner to begin incorporating Generative AI technology, Microsoft likely emerges as an early ‘Picks & Shovels’ beneficiary.”

Apart from Weiss, two more analysts see Microsoft’s market cap rising above $3 trillion. The list includes Redburn which has a street-high target price of $450 on the stock.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Mohit Oberoi.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Share this Page
Tags
editorial
Mohit Oberoi
B2C Expert
Mohit Oberoi is a freelance finance writer based in India. He has over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He has been writing extensively on global markets for the last eight years and has written over 8,000 articles. Mohit has completed his MBA with finance as a major from ICFAI University India. He also holds a CFA charter and cleared all three levels in the first attempt only. Mohit’s work has been published in leading online publications including MarketRealistEconomywatchLearnBonds, and Buy Shares. He covers metals, electric vehicles, asset managers, tech stocks, and other macroeconomic news. He also loves writing on personal finance and topics related to valuation. Mohit also has experience in managing multi-asset portfolios for HNI clients. He is a news junkie and loves tracking global political and economic developments.
Show more
View all posts by Mohit Oberoi
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
AI is Set to Shake Up the Tech World – Analysts Expect Microsoft to Join the $3 Trillion Club Amid AI Success

There has been a splendid rally in US tech stocks…

Mohit Oberoi
34 seconds ago
Tech News
Mastercard Offers AI-Powered Scam Detector to Banks to Help Them Save Billions

Mastercard is using artificial intelligence to provide banks with insights…

Alejandro Arrieche
3 mins ago
Tech News
WERX Hype Continues While IOSCO Suggests Not to Combine All Crypto Functions

The highest international standard for securities, IOSCO, advised regulatory authorities…

Michael Abetz
3 hours ago
Press Release
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Institutions Are Holding More Bitcoin Than Ever: Rally Incoming?
Arslan Butt
5 hours ago
Crypto News
AI Is Actually Creating Jobs In San Francisco, Not Replacing Them
Mohit Oberoi
7 hours ago
Tech News
DOGE2.0 Skyrockets 9,000%, But It May Go to Zero Soon – These Sleeper Altcoins Have a Much Better Chance to Dominate the Market
Jimmy Aki
9 hours ago
Crypto News
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Institutional Support For BTC is Pouring In But Is It Enough to Spark Another Bull Run in 2023?
Arslan Butt
11 hours ago
Crypto News