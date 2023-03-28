AI-ification is Coming – What is it And Will Your Job be Safe or Just More Productive?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has left an impact on a wide range of businesses across different industries, leaving many wondering if AI-ification has already begun.

In the four months since its launch on November 30, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a shockingly intelligent chatbot, has shown the ability to perform an extensive list of tasks, ranging from generating text based on a prompt to building apps and even cracking the bar and medical licensing exams.

The AI-powered chatbot is having a real-world impact as many businesses rush to adopt this new technology in a bid to benefit from its vast knowledge and extensive intelligence to improve performance while trimming costs.

“The development of AI is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet, and the mobile phone,” said Bill Gates in a blog on his website.

The adoption of AI technologies, in a way to achieve more at a fraction of the cost, is what’s called the strategy of AI-ification.

What is AI-ification?

AI-ification is the process by which a business replicates a portion or the entirety of its output using AI. This strategy, if implemented effectively, can help improve quality and quantity while reducing costs.

Some entrepreneurs and business owners have started using AI to improve their performance. They are AI-ifying their businesses by using models such as ChatGPT to create content in all formats faster, better, and cheaper.

The concept of AI-ification is comparable to the idea of Uberfication, which is the conversion of existing jobs and services into discrete tasks that can be requested on-demand as popularized by the business model of the ride-hailing app Uber.

“AI-ification means transforming an existing business model with artificial intelligence, and the possibilities are endless,” Forbes’ Jodie Cook wrote. “The AI-ification of headshot photography means you upload selfies and the headshots are generated for you. The AI-ification of podcasting means formats, scripts, show notes and even audio recordings are produced without a human speaking a word.”

With AI-ification, opportunities are endless. At a very basic level, it allows entrepreneurs to completely disrupt existing industry leaders by offering them all the tools they need to get a few steps ahead.

How AI-ification Could Impact Your Job?

Popular AI technologies, such as ChatGPT, are currently freely available for public use. This has opened up a plethora of opportunities previously thought of beyond the realm of the possibility of AI but also concerns around how it could impact jobs.

In a new research paper, researchers from OpenAI and the University of Pennsylvania argued that 80% of the US workforce could have at least 10 percent of their work tasks affected by ChatGPT, while another 19% of workers “may see at least 50% of their tasks impacted.”

More specifically, jobs in the “information processing industries” are most exposed to generative AI, while jobs in “manufacturing, agriculture and mining” are the least exposed. That’s because roles that use “programming and writing skills” are most in-line with GPT’s capabilities, according to the research.

“As capabilities continue to evolve, the impact of GPTs on the economy will likely persist and increase, posing challenges for policymakers in predicting and regulating their trajectory,” researchers said.

However, experts have pointed out that AI will not necessarily take away millions of jobs, but rather help them become more productive.

For instance, teachers might use AI tools to come up with better teaching techniques or to catch cheating and plagiarism.

