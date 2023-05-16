AI Hiring Systems Are Discriminating Against Workers While FTC Stands By

As artificial intelligence(AI) continues to grow and expand, authorities around the world are fighting to regulate it, especially generative AI. However, another AI application that just as much requires regulation is AI hiring systems that have the ability to discriminate job applicants by race, sex, and age, a practice that is largely prohibited.

AI Contributing to Bias in Employment

The rise of AI has been met by an urgent call for regulation with many fearing its potential to cause major negative changes in the areas it is applied.

AI hiring systems play a crucial role in shaping corporations and in determining who does and does not get to move up professionally. https://t.co/t81w0a2gbx — WIRED (@WIRED) May 15, 2023

For instance, in March, Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, signed an open letter to petition for a pause on AI development, more specifically, any systems more powerful than GPT 4, until the technology was regulated.

A similar sentiment was shared by Lina Khan, chair of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), who in an essay to the New York Times reiterated the organization’s commitment to regulating generative AI.

Automated hiring systems can either simply parse resumes and rate them or more complexly approve candidates and reject those considered undesirable. Regardless, people seeking employment have had to consider them in their quest for employment.

Unfortunately, these systems are turning employees into a set of numbers, scores, or ranks, and fail to consider the holistic nature of the candidates’ human experiences.

Even though it is illegal for race, age, and sex discrimination to play a role in hiring decisions, these systems occasionally use these demographic factors to group applicants.

However, most of these systems are promoted as being impartial or as being guaranteed to lower the likelihood of biased hiring yet due to the almost non-existent regulations in place, these systems have demonstrated that they can deprive individuals of the potential to obtain equitable employment opportunities.

For instance, a female truckers union filed a lawsuit against Meta in December 2022, claiming that:

[Facebook] selectively shows job advertisements based on users’ gender and age, with older workers far less likely to see ads and women far less likely to see ads for blue-collar positions, especially in industries that historically exclude women.

Such systems are misleading and unfair to both employers and job applicants since employers purchase automated hiring systems to lessen their liability for employment discrimination, and the suppliers of these systems are legally required to back up their claims of effectiveness and fairness.

FTC Should Regulate The Unseen Bias

While according to law automated hiring systems are under the FTC’s jurisdiction, the commission is yet to offer any regulations or guidelines on how vendors of these systems should market their products.

To ensure that automated hiring systems are keeping their commitments to companies as well as candidates, the FTC could begin by mandating auditing where the suppliers of these systems would be required to offer transparent audit records proving that their technologies do, in fact, lessen bias in hiring decisions.

Additionally, these audits must be able to demonstrate that the platforms’ creators made sure to adhere to Equal Employment Opportunity Commission(EEOC) regulations.

The FTC could also partner with EEOC in establishing Fair Automated Hiring Mark, which would serve as a standard for approval for automated hiring systems that have successfully undergone a stringent auditing procedure. It would additionally serve as a symbol of quality to customers, including job seekers and employers.

Lastly, the FTC should prohibit the sale of automated video interviewing systems that claim to recognize human emotion since it is absurd to believe that human characteristics like trustworthiness can be inferred from facial expressions and body language.

Automated interviewing systems that assert they can do this only succeed in rejecting job candidates who do not belong to the dominant race or who could have disabilities.

