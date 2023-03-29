AI Exposes Two-Thirds of US Jobs to Some Degree of Automation, Says Goldman Sachs Report

The rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to a surge in task automation that could see as many as 300 million US jobs affected, according to a recent report by Goldman Sachs.

The report claimed that generative AI, with potentially large macroeconomic effects, is set to disrupt the global labor market and leave an impact on a wide range of businesses across different industries.

“If generative AI delivers on its promised capabilities, the labor market could face significant disruption,” the investment bank said.

Specifically, the new technology would expose two-thirds of full-time US jobs to automation. Furthermore, of these impacted positions, as much as 50% of their workload could be replaced by AI.

Generative AI is a type of AI system capable of generating text, images, or other media based on prompts.

This model started to gain traction with the introduction of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022, which is an AI chatbot built on top of OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 families of large language models.

The app has taken the internet by storm since its debut, becoming the fastest-growing app in history.

Only 7% of US Jobs Could be Fully Replaced by AI

Goldman estimated that only 7% of US jobs could be fully replaced by AI. On the other hand, 63% of US jobs would be complemented by this new technology and some 30% not be affected at all.

“Although the impact of AI on the labor market is likely to be significant, most jobs and industries are only partially exposed to automation and are thus more likely to be complemented rather than substituted by AI,” the report said.

The investment bank noted that the widespread adoption of AI could increase the total value of goods and services created worldwide by 7% in the next 10 years.

However, Goldman asserted that generative AI might not have a big impact on US labor productivity growth.

Following the widespread adoption of generative AI, the investment bank estimated that annual US labor productivity growth could raise by just under 1½pp over a 10-year period.

“Although the boost to labor productivity growth could be much smaller or larger depending on the difficulty level of tasks AI will be able to perform and how many jobs are ultimately automated,” the bank added.

AI Will Create New Jobs to Offset Job Losses

Goldman argued that, historically, worker displacement from automation has been offset by the emergence of new jobs that account for the vast majority of long-run employment growth.

The investment bank mentioned that a recent study by economist David Autor and coauthors found 60% of the workforce is in occupations that didn’t exist in 1940.

This means that over 85% of employment growth over the last 80 years has been made possible by the technology-driven creation of new positions, the bank said in the report.

A similar research from OpenAI and the University of Pennsylvania revealed that 80% of the US workforce could have at least 10 percent of their work tasks affected by ChatGPT, while another 19% of workers “may see at least 50% of their tasks impacted.”

The research detailed that jobs in the “information processing industries” are most exposed to generative AI, while jobs in “manufacturing, agriculture and mining” are the least exposed. That’s because roles that use “programming and writing skills” are most in-line with GPT’s capabilities.

