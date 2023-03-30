AI Ethics Group Opens FTC Complaint Against OpenAI, Demands Halt to GPT Releases

A major tech ethics group has urged the US Federal Trade Commission to bar OpenAI from releasing new incarnations of its artificial intelligence software, citing privacy and public safety concerns.

The Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy has filed a complaint with the FTC, asking the agency to halt the commercial releases of GPT-4, the newest version of OpenAI’s language model systems.

The group, led by longtime privacy advocate Marc Rotenberg, aims to ask the FTC to launch a probe into OpenAI to determine if the commercial release of GPT-4 violates US and global regulations, according to a summary of the complaint available on the group’s website.

The complaint claims that GPT-4 is “biased, deceptive, and a risk to privacy and public safety.” It also says that the tool has caused distress among some users with its quick and human-like responses to queries.

“The FTC has a clear responsibility to investigate and prohibit unfair and deceptive trade practices. We believe that the FTC should look closely at OpenAI and GPT-4,” said Marc Rotenberg, President and General Counsel of the Center.

“We are specifically asking the FTC to determine whether the company has complied with the guidance the federal agency has issued.”

The group further alleges that OpenAI’s ChatGPT fails to meet the FTC’s standard of being “transparent, explainable, fair and empirically sound while fostering accountability.”

Tech Gurus Asks AI Labs to Immediately Pause Research

The CAIDP complaint comes shortly after a group of tech gurus, along with some artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, signed an open letter that called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

The letter said that there is a “level of planning and management” that is “not happening,” and that instead, in recent months, unnamed “AI labs” have been “locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one – not even their creators – can understand, predict, or reliably control.”

Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, Tristan Harris, Rotenberg, engineers from Meta and Google, and Stability AI founder and CEO Emad Mostaque are among more than 1,100 signatories of the letter.

“Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable,” the letter read.

OpenAI is Not Working on Systems More Powerful than GPT-4

OpenAI unveiled GPT-4, the latest model of its artificial intelligence software capable of understanding text and imagery, in mid-March.

The model performs at a “human level” on a variety of professional and academic benchmarks, can generate text, and can accept both text and image inputs, marking a significant upgrade compared to GPT-3.5, which only accepted text.

Nevertheless, OpenAI CEO Sam Altmanh has revealed that the company has not yet started working on GPT-5, he said during an interview with the WSJ last week.

Altman also noted that the company has long given priority to safety in development and spent more than six months doing safety tests on GPT-4 before its launch.

“In some sense, this is preaching to the choir. We have, I think, been talking about these issues the loudest, with the most intensity, for the longest.”

