AI Creates a Marketing Campaign in Just 30 Minutes Including Research, Emails, Website, Social Campaign and Video

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been a huge breakthrough in the space of artificial intelligence, but many people are still unaware of quite how much capability and utility the project really has. In order to test the potential of the AI, one Substack user decided to run an experiment to see if the AI could help with creating a marketing campaign for him, and the result were impressive to say the least.

In his blog post on Substack, Ethan Mollick asked ChatGPT to create a marketing campaign, and within 30 minutes AIs had successfully conducted a series of marketing research, wrote an Email campaign, coded an entire website, and creates logos and designs for the project and even scripted a video to be used for promotional purposes.

Learning which prompts to use

One of the most important lessons that “prompt engineers” are now learning is how to engage with the AI in order to get the result that they want.

This means that certain inputs are far more successful in achieving a desired outcome than others, and this can include anything from telling the AI to respond in a particular way or even going so far as to ask it what prompts should be asked in order to achieve a desired outcome.

Mollick tries a variety of different prompts in order to achieve the desired outcome, including telling ChatGPT that it must act as though it is a marketing expert.

Learning how to use different AIs

Whilst some artificial intelligences specialise in language and conversation, such as ChatGPT, others are better suited for image generation and graphic design.

Rather than use ChatGPT to generate the designs and logos that he required, Mollick made use of Midjourney AI, an artificial intelligence that specialises in graphic designs.

Many commentators on the AI industry such as the OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have commented that these innovations will force many workers to retrain as prompt engineers, especially considering that whit collar industries such as graphic design and code development can now be automated with a high degree of accuracy at next to no cost.

However, he believes that for now blue collar jobs ought to be relatively safe – it remains to be seen how long this will remain the case.

