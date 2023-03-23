Tech News

AI Comes to Application Development Software as Aurachain Integrates it Into Low-Code Platform

Source: Adobe / Kaikoro

Aurachain, a prominent low-code development platform for process applications, has announced plans to incorporate cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

This initiative aims to provide powerful AI-assisted capabilities, allowing Aurachain customers to design, build, and optimize applications with contextual help and insights into process activities.

This marks the beginning of a new era in workflow automation.

The integration signifies a major enhancement of the platform’s capabilities, utilizing AI technologies such as Generative AI, image recognition, reactive AI, and unsupervised machine learning.

App creators can effortlessly define custom behaviors for User Interfaces, parse scanned documents, validate IDs, and even leverage facial recognition through connections to third-party AI services.

Adela Wiener, CEO of Aurachain, said:

“AI technology is rapidly advancing, and we recognize the significant role it can play in streamlining the application creation process even further. Our mission has always been to simplify application design and roll-out for our customers. Now, with AI integration into our low-code platform, we can take that mission to a completely new level.”

Continuous Innovation and Streamlined Deployment

By implementing these enhancements, Aurachain demonstrates its ongoing commitment to continuous innovation for rapid application creation.

The platform not only allows for streamlined deployment but also offers advanced functionalities to support extensive customization and integration with a variety of enterprise systems.

This fosters a lean, iterative development approach where stakeholders from both business and technical teams can directly contribute their expertise where it is most effective.

AI functionality helps to further reduce the time-to-market of Aurachain applications while assisting non-technical app creators in implementing advanced enterprise-level functionality.

Competitive Advantage Through AI Technology

Adela Wiener, CEO of Aurachain, emphasized the importance of AI in driving competitive advantages for their customers.

Wiener noted, “AI technology will give our customers an even greater competitive advantage when they use our low-code platform. This enables businesses to leverage the advantages of digital processes, including transparency, scalability, ease of change, and the ability to integrate with other systems. All on a collaborative platform where teams work together on how an application is built.”

The integration of AI technology into Aurachain’s low-code development platform underscores the company’s commitment to delivering the best possible tools and services for its customers.

By providing AI-assisted capabilities, Aurachain is helping businesses stay ahead in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital process automation, ensuring streamlined workflows and improved overall efficiency.

