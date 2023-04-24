AI and Robotics Enables US Dept of Energy to Speed up Research by 100x



A new material research laboratory has been constructed where robots do the work and artificial intelligence (AI) can make regular judgments thus greatly accelerating the speed of material research.

The laboratory was established by a research team under the direction of Yan Zeng, a scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), which is run by the Department of Energy.

Berkeley’s A-Lab Run by AI and Robots

Over the years, research facilities and equipment have advanced significantly, but the character of research has not. Normally, each experiment revolves around a human performing the measurements, interpreting the results, and choosing the appropriate course of action.

However, the A-Lab at Berkeley runs on different principles such that robots and AI are allowed to make decisions that contribute to the direction the research takes. By utilizing robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), the researchers working at A-Lab aim at speeding up research.

The conceptualization and planning of A-Lab began in 2020 with support and funding from the Department of Energy. The construction then began in 2022 and was completed in just over a year courtesy of the effort made by Berkley Lab’s researchers.

The 600-square-foot lab is equipped with three robotic arms and eight furnaces that operate around the clock. The lab also has around 200 powder precursors which enable it to test between 100 and 200 samples a day.

According to Lauren Biron, a science writer at Berkeley Lab, the “A” in A-Lab is deliberately ambiguous and could mean anything from artificial intelligence (AI), to automated, accelerated, or abstracted, among others.

The A-Lab’s function is to produce novel materials that can be utilized to build a variety of new products, including thermoelectrics that use temperature differences to produce energy, fuel cells, solar cells, and other clean energy technologies.

For many years, scientists have used computational methods to predict new materials, but testing for the materials that can be moved into production has been a significant hold-up because it is a time-consuming process.

However, with A-Lab, the process is accelerated 100 times due to the AI that is employed to quickly investigate promising findings. This enables the lab to test 100 times more samples than a human being does on a daily basis.

The A-Lab system is built as a “closed-loop,” which means that decisions are made autonomously. Researchers may now spend more time planning tests because the robots work around the clock on conducting the tests.

“Our vision is using AI to discover the materials of the future,” said Yan Zeng, the lead researcher. However, she added that some people might fail to see the vision and compare the lab with manufacturing, where automation has been used for many years.

“What I think is exciting here is we’ve adapted to a research environment, where we never know the outcome until the material is produced. The whole setup is adaptive, so it can handle the changing research environment as opposed to always doing the same thing,” she said.

The Testing Process at A-Lab

Unlike other labs, either AI robots or scientists can initiate the testing process at A-Lab. To do this, either one can choose a target substance to be synthesized, and a robotic arm starts by weighing and combining the various components required to make the novel material.

These can include different metals and their oxides, which are available in powder form and are combined with a solvent to ensure an even distribution before being sent to a furnace.

The robot then transports a crucible containing the mixture to a furnace where it can be heated to 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit (1,200 degrees Celsius) and any necessary gases can be introduced. The AI controls the entire process and determines the components and circumstances for reactions based on the desired outcomes.

The new material is removed from the crucible by another robotic arm, which then moves it to a slide, where it is examined using an electron microscope and an X-ray diffractometer. The results are then communicated to an AI, which quickly iterates the process until the required novel material is produced.

The laboratory is presently being optimized to include the capability to replenish supplies and modify precursors while also allowing liquids to be combined and heated in the process, while humans are keeping a watch on the process through video feeds and system-generated warnings.

