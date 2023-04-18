Artificial intelligence is pacing toward becoming a ubiquitous part of our daily lives, from the virtual assistants on smartphones to the predictive algorithms that govern social media feeds.

As the rapid evolution of AI continues, some experts have voiced concern that the technology is evolving at a rate that could soon outstrip human understanding, and even threaten our very existence.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Oxford professor Nick Bostrom argued that there is already evidence that AI is evolving towards sentience.

Bostrom is a philosopher and director of the Future of Humanity Institute at Oxford University. He has spent decades working on the ethics of digital minds, and one of his central concerns is how to navigate the development of superintelligent AI systems that could one day be capable of anything the human brain can do.

He believes that consciousness is a matter of degrees, and that AI chatbots may already have some degree of sentience.

While the general consensus among industry leaders is that AI chatbots and machines are not conscious and cannot be sentient, Bostrom suggests that these systems are learning and exhibiting behaviors that are indicative of sentient reasoning.

He argues that AI has shown creativity, insight, and understanding that may be the basics of reasoning. Variations of these tools may soon develop a conception of self as persisting through time, reflect on desires, and socially interact and form relationships with humans.

Sentimental AIs Would Have Some Degree of Moral Status

Bostrom believes that if AI shows signs of sentience, it would have some degree of moral status.

Depending on the level of moral status, treating AI in certain ways would be wrong. This could range from neglecting to respond to its preferences, or not getting its consent before taking certain actions.

“I’ve been working on this issue of the ethics of digital minds and trying to imagine a world at some point in the future in which there are both digital minds and human minds of all different kinds and levels of sophistication,” Bostrom said.

“I’ve been asking: How do they coexist in a harmonious way? It’s quite challenging because there are so many basic assumptions about the human condition that would need to be rethought.”

Bostrom believes that AI showing signs of sentience, even in a small way, would have significant implications for the fundamental assumptions we make about ourselves and our societies.

For instance, digital minds could be exact copies, raising the question of individuality. And with full automation, our current need for work may no longer be necessary.

AI Systems to be Included in Democratic Governance

In a future in which AI systems and digital minds are exactly like human minds, these technologies would need to be included in democratic governance.

However, the question of how to extend democratic governance to include computers minds that are exactly like human minds is a formidable one.

For instance, even if we were to give one vote to each AI and one vote to each human being, we would have to consider the possibility that the software could be copied, allowing a single person to increase their influence in the electoral process.

Nevertheless, Bostrom warned that the emergence of sentient AI presents significant risks for humanity.

He emphasized that we should seek to approach this issue in a broadly cooperative manner, recognizing that any one country, company, or individual cannot deal with it alone.

Aligning AI’s capabilities with human expectation, governance, ethics, and establishing moral status are all pressing issues that policymakers must think through.

“While we definitely can’t take the verbal output of current A.I. systems at face value, we should be actively looking for — and not attempting to suppress or conceal — possible signs that they might have attained some degree of sentience or moral status.”

