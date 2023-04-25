After Musk, Microsoft Backed Tech Group Calls for AI Regulation

BSA, a tech advocacy backed by tech companies including Microsoft is pushing for AI regulations at a time when there are growing apprehensions over generative AI.

The move comes a few weeks after several tech leaders including Elon Musk signed a letter calling for a pause on developing systems more powerful than OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4.

BSA represents several tech companies like IBM and Oracle, but Google – which has come up with its Bard chatbot is not a member.

BSA is advocating that Congress should mandate four key protections. It is calling upon Congress to come up with requirements on when companies must evaluate the impact of AI and said that these requirements should come into force when AI is used for “consequential decisions” – which also it wants Congress to define.

The group is also calling upon Congress to mandate companies to develop risk management programs for high-risk AI. Finally, it wants an existing federal agency to review the certifications.

Craig Albright, vice president of U.S. government relations at BSA said, “We’re an industry group that wants Congress to pass this legislation.”

He added, “It’s not meant to be the answer to every question about AI, but it’s an important answer to an important question about AI that Congress can get done.”

Notably, calls for regulating AI in the US come at a time when China is reportedly planning to censor AI. Europe is also working to finalize its AI act while Italy became the first Western country to ban ChatGPT.

In its response to CNBC, BSA said that it finds American Data Privacy and Protection Act as a good vehicle for rules related to AI.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has upped its AI game and earlier this year announced a fresh multi-billion-dollar investment in OpenAI – the parent company of ChatGPT.

Microsoft is set to release earnings this week where the company might talk about AI regulations.

Not to be left behind in the AI war, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk is also planning to launch his own company called “TruthGPT” – as the billionaire finds current platforms like ChatGPT “untruthful.”

Musk was a Co-Founder of OpenAI

Musk incidentally was a co-founder of OpenAI but of late has criticized the company. Among others, he said that the company is now “maximum profit.”

Chinese companies like Alibaba and Baidu have also announced their own chatbots as they look to take on US tech giants.

There is an apparent tech war between the US and China as the world’s two largest economies look for global domination.

Coming back to calls for AI regulations, the calls are only going to increase in the future as more reports of misuse of the technology crop up – FTC chair Lina Khan already warned that ChatGPT-like platforms would turbocharge fraud.

