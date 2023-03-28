After Mass Layoffs Meta Platforms Trims Bonuses amid Aggressive Cost Cuts

Meta Platforms (NYSE: META) is reportedly looking to trim employee bonuses. The Facebook parent has already announced two rounds of layoffs which would reduce its workforce by almost a quarter.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Meta would access employee performance more frequently and also lower some bonus payouts.

According to the new sets of rules, Meta employees who received a rating of “met most expectations” would receive a smaller bonus and stock awards which are due in March 2024.

The bonus multiplier for that subset of employees has been cut by 20 percentage points to 65%.

The memo said, “We understand that while this is a significant change that might disappoint some people, it aligns with our continued focus on maintaining a high-performance culture.”

Zuckerburg said during the Q4 2022 earnings call that the company wants 2023 to be the “year of efficiency”, with increasing efficiency and productivity discussed prominently during the call.

Meta announced its second round of layoffs earlier this month and said that it would eliminate 10,000 positions, which is in addition to the 11,000 job cuts that it announced last year.

When the layoffs are completed, Meta’s workforce would be around 25% lower than it was at its peak last year.

Meta Platforms has Embarked on the Most Aggressive Cost Cuts

To be sure, almost all the Big Tech companies excluding Apple have announced mass layoffs-and even the iPhone maker has taken alternate steps to lower costs.

However, Meta Platforms cost cuts are the most aggressive among major tech names with the notable exception of Twitter where Elon Musk has not only laid off most of the employees but also not paid bills ranging from rent to consulting free, resulting in multiple lawsuits.

Among FAANG peers, Meta Platforms’ job cuts are the highest percentage terms while Amazon leads in absolute terms as the e-commerce giant has announced 27,000 job cuts.

Alphabet has laid off 12,000 employees which are 6% of its workforce. Netflix also laid off employees in more than one tranche last year but in percentage terms, it has eliminated less than 10% of the positions.

Tech Companies are Lowering Their Headcount

According to data compiled by Layoffs.fyi, there have been more than 150,000 layoffs in the tech industry last year.

Tech layoffs might seem at odds with the overall job market. The US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, ahead of the 225,000 that markets were expecting. Also, while the January nonfarm payroll data was revised down it still showed job gains of 504,000 in the month.

The US economy added over 0.8 million jobs in the first two months of the year which is quite strong by historical standards.

Apart from the layoffs, many tech companies have lowered the perks for employees. Even the top managers haven’t been left unscathed and senior Alphabet employees would get a lower bonus this year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also requested a 40% pay cut and his compensation this year would be $49 million. Zoom’s CEO Eric Yuan would take a 98% cut in his pay while forgoing the bonus.

Meta Platforms Push for “Efficiency” Leads to Layoffs

Amid sagging growth, Meta Platforms has been looking to cut costs – during the Q4 2022 earnings call, Meta Platforms lowered its 2023 expense guidance to $89 billion-$95 billion which was $5 billion below the previous guidance.

After announcing the second round of layoffs, it further reduced the guidance to $86 billion-$92 billion.

Zuckerburg believes that while the company’s short-term priority is AI, in the long-term, it sees the metaverse as a key growth driver.

Some Meta Platform investors have been wary of the company’s metaverse investments which have been a drain on its profits.

However, many analysts believe that the metaverse is crucial for the company’s long-term success.

Read our guide on the best metaverse stocks.

Meanwhile, for now, Meta Platforms’ massive metaverse investments are posting massive losses.

Its Reality Labs business, which is building the metaverse, lost $13.7 billion last year and recently Meta Platforms slashed the prices of its VR headsets.

While the company said that the price cut is to increase adoption, analysts see it as a reflection of weak demand and rising competition.

Amid spiraling metaverse losses, Meta Platforms has been under pressure to cut costs and the company’s employees seem to bear most of the brunt for now.

Related stock news and analysis