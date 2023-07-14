After Consistent Tech Crackdown the Chinese Government Is Pulling Back to Revive the Sector and Its Economy

Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Chinese Premier Li Qiang convened a meeting on Wednesday with top executives from prominent technology companies in the country, including Alibaba Group and ByteDance.

The meeting signaled a relaxation of Beijing’s stringent regulations imposed on the tech industry, which were first introduced during the economic downturn in late 2020.

China Shows a Positive Attitude

Over the past few years, the Chinese government has implemented stringent regulations and crackdowns on the technology sector.

This has caused significant disruptions within the industry and raised concerns among global investors.

However, as the Chinese economy grapples with the consequences of these actions, the government is now taking measures to ease restrictions and revive the sector.

🇨🇳 Premier urges Chinese tech giants to support economy as crackdown ends China on Wednesday sent another strong signal that a years-long crackdown on its tech industry is over as Premier Li Qiang met firms such as Alibaba's cloud unit and Meituan, and urged them to do more to… pic.twitter.com/nQkOUfHgKS — PiQ (@PriapusIQ) July 12, 2023

A clear indication of this shift was witnessed on Wednesday when China revealed that its extensive crackdown on the technology industry, which had persisted for years, has ending.

Premier Li Qiang convened a meeting with prominent companies in the sector, including Alibaba’s cloud division, Meituan, Douyin (owned by ByteDance), Pinduoduo from PDD Holdings, JD.com, and Xiaohongshu.

The primary focus of the gathering, as reported by China Central Television (CCTV), was to discuss strategies that promote robust and sustainable economic growth.

During the meeting, Li urged local governments to provide further support to internet firms, recognizing them as pioneers in the current era.

He also encouraged these companies to drive innovation and contribute to the real economy, stating that “the platform economy has emerged as a response to the progress of our times, providing a space for burgeoning demands and serving as a new catalyst for innovation.”

Furthermore, Li pledged to create a fair environment and reduce compliance costs to facilitate the healthy development of the platform economy.

Chinese officials have actively encouraged private enterprises to increase their investments to revitalize the world’s second-largest economy, which experienced a slowdown in June 2023.

Manufacturing continued to contract, and crucial components such as exports and consumer spending exhibited sluggishness.

This official engagement followed the conclusion of a regulatory campaign against Jack Ma’s Ant Group, resulting in a substantial fine of nearly $1 billion last week.

The central bank confirmed that financial platform operators, including Ant and Tencent, have effectively addressed most of the outstanding issues that it had with them.

The Tech Crackdown and Its Impact

The main driving factors behind the tech crackdown by the Chinese government were apprehensions regarding data security, market monopolies, and capital outflow.

Since late 2020, Chinese regulators have tightened their grip on the tech industry, targeting prominent tech giants such as Alibaba and Tencent.

These companies were subjected to hefty fines, antitrust investigations, and forced restructuring to reduce their influence, punish them for alleged crimes, and promote fair competition.

The government’s crackdown on major tech platforms began in response to Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba, expressing concerns about Beijing’s financial sector regulations in 2020.

This led to Ant Group canceling its plans for the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever.

Alibaba shares dive 7% as Ant Group’s record $34.5 billion IPO is suspended$BABAhttps://t.co/p595Bc0zEL pic.twitter.com/2Fi8VHsBLn — StockXpo – All about stocks (@StockXpo) November 4, 2020

The estimated value of Ant Group plummeted from around $315 billion to approximately $78.5 billion.

To reignite growth, Alibaba implemented a restructuring plan, dividing itself into six separate business units.

Alibaba to split into 6 units and explore IPOS; shares up 14% in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/G7IG6tXdKZ — Anar Zamanli (@anarcvik) March 29, 2023

Throughout the clampdown, regulators consistently criticized and penalized these companies for various violations.

These violations included inadequate customer privacy protection and engaging in monopolistic practices.

The clampdown resulted in a combined market value decline of $1.1 trillion for the industry’s biggest players.

China tech crackdown: after a trillion-dollar rout, has the stock market drubbing gone too far? https://t.co/ljtQqC4oTv pic.twitter.com/pdRjCiYdFp — Zyite (@ZyiteGadgets) December 25, 2021

However, Beijing’s stance has been moderated since December 2022. This was due to the authorities’ emphasis on the importance of revitalizing the expansive online platform sector.

This is deemed important, particularly as the economy rebounds slower than anticipated after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

A Big Boost to the Chinese Economy

Chinese technology stocks are currently experiencing a surge in value following a change in approach from top government officials towards these companies.

This apparent shift in the government’s stance has positively impacted the New York-listed shares of Alibaba, which have seen an impressive increase of over 16% in the past week.

However, despite these recent gains, Alibaba shares are still significantly lower, almost 75%, compared to when Beijing canceled the highly anticipated public debut of Ant Group in 2020. Since the beginning of this year, the shares have only risen by 3%.

The evolving attitude of the Communist Party towards the private sector has captured significant attention in global markets.

However, despite the positive signals, some fund managers remain cautious and avoid the sector. They cite expectations of future stringent regulations and concerns about the struggling domestic economy as reasons for their prudence, as reported by Reuters.

Another main worry is that pretty much any business could be heavily punished, shut down, or even removed from stock listings without notice by the Chinese government, which has kept Western investors out of China’s markets for years.

Robin Zhu, an analyst at Bernstein, described China’s official support as a pivotal moment for investors who had previously overlooked a series of similar announcements over the past year.

However, Zhu warned that the changing regulatory landscape would not benefit all Chinese tech companies equally. He emphasized the need for investors to be selective in their stock choices as the sector’s fundamental prospects diverge increasingly.

Related News