After Baidu, Alibaba Launches Its AI Chatbot Amid Growing Euphoria

Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA) has invited businesses to test its AI chatbot Tongyi Qianwen as the AI euphoria continues to grow amid ChatGPT’s explosive growth.

The move comes less than a month after fellow Chinese tech company Baidu unveiled its Ernie chatbot – which failed to impress on the debut.

Currently, Alibaba’s Tongyi Qianwen which translates to “Truth from a Thousand Questions” is in beta testing mode and is available to select corporate customers.

The landing page for the website does not have many details but describes it as a “productivity assistant and idea generator” which is “dedicated to responding to human commands.”

In a teaser on social media, Alibaba’s cloud division posted a message saying “Hello, my name is Tongyi Qianwen, this is our first time meeting, I welcome your feedback.”

Notably, tech companies have been scrambling to come up with their own AI chatbots after the phenomenal reception to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Microsoft, which has otherwise been on a cost-cutting spree like fellow US tech companies announced a multi-billion dollar investment into OpenAI as the Windows maker strives to win the AI war.

Alphabet also came up with its Bard AI chatbot which had a disappointing debut – leading to a fall of $100 billion in the Google parent’s market cap.

Alibaba Comes Up with Its AI Chatbot

Coming back to Alibaba, the launch of its AI chatbot comes shortly after Jack Ma returned to China, followed by a split of the business into six units.

Cloud Intelligence Group is among these six units and includes the company’s cloud and AI business. The business would be led by Daniel Zhang who would also continue as the CEO of Alibaba.

Zhang heading the business underlines the strategic importance of AI for Alibaba.

AI is emerging as the new battleground not only between the US and China but also between Big Tech companies.

Read our guide on the best AI stocks

China, which cracked down its tech sector in 2021 is now warming up to tech companies as well as executives – as is corroborated by Ma’s return to the country after spending nearly a year abroad.

Several US business leaders including Apple CEO Tim Cook have visited China in recent days as the country tries to portray a business-friendly image amid a slowing economy and growing tech war with the US.

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk is also reportedly looking to visit China soon and meet the country’s top leaders.

AI Controversies also Rise amid the Euphoria

While many see AI as the next big thing in the tech space, the technology has its own sets of controversies. Italy became the first Western country to ban ChatGPT.

Incidentally, Musk who was a co-founder of OpenAI has also been critical of AI and termed it “dangerous.”

During investor day last month, Musk said, “I’m a little worried about the AI stuff.” He added, “We need some kind of, like, regulatory authority or something overseeing AI development.”

Musk stressed, “Make sure it’s operating in the public interest. It’s quite dangerous technology. I fear I may have done some things to accelerate it.”

Meanwhile, Musk said that Tesla does not see AI helping it in manufacturing cars “any time soon.”

Read our guide on buying Tesla stock

Musk along with several tech leaders like Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has called for an immediate AI halt.

Despite all the controversies including fears would potential job losses from AI, companies continue to push ahead with their plans – as is visible in Alibaba’s case.

Related stock news and analysis