Aerospace Startup Vast is Selling Tickets to the First Private Space Station With SpaceX’s Help

Aerospace startup Vast announced its plan to launch a private space station with the help of Elon Musk’s SpaceX as soon as August 2025. It is now selling 4 tickets to private individuals, likely choosing from individuals involved with philanthropic projects or scientific agencies.

First, the station, named Haven-1, will be launched without any crew into low-earth orbit by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch vehicle. Soon after, a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will rocket 4 crew to inhabit the station.

How This Mission Compares to Other Space Tourism Ventures

While this mission has already been compared to other space tourism projects like Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, it is on an entirely different scale. Virgin Galactic’s flights are only about 90 minutes long and Blue Origin’s flights only last about 11 minutes.

Vast’s trip will be a whopping 30-days long.

Although Vast has yet to announce the ticket prices, they are expected to be enormously expensive.

The space station is quite small for such a long trip due to the limitations of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch vehicle. It will be about 10 meters long and 4 meters wide, similar in size to 2 40-foot shipping containers side-by-side. However, Vast isn’t stopping with one station. Vast built it with a modular design so that multiple modules can be added over time.

Vast and SpaceX’s Ambitious Long-Term Plan

Vast plans on eventually forming a 100 meter-long ‘spinning stick space station’ by combining 7 modules by the 2030s. Vast wants to build this kind of a spinning space station because it is currently the best way to create artificial gravity.

By spinning the station, centrifugal force is applied to the station, applying an even downward force that simulates gravity. The plan for the final station is to simulate Earth’s gravity, but Haven-1 will also spin to create artificial gravity. The centrifugal force it produces just won’t be as strong as Earth’s gravity and will be closer to that of the moon’s.

Some of the parts of the final station are planned to be carried into low-Earth orbit by SpaceX’s new heavy-launch vehicle, Starship, once it’s a bit less prone to blowing up.

Vast isn’t the only private company trying to get into the space station business. It is only one of a handful of private aerospace companies announcing similarly ambitious projects.

Axiom Space is already building the first capsule for its plan to dock with the International Space Station. Tokyo-based Ispace recently launched a moon lander, in an attempt to be the first private company to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon (though it seems to have crash landed there).

