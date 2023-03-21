Tech News

Aembit raises $16.6m Seed Funding for its ID Management Systems for Workloads

aembit

Aembit is a company specialising in identity management systems for workloads, and has now managed to raise an impressive $16.6m in seed funding in order to facilitate ID management systems for workloads.

More specifically, the startup from Maryland is designed to make it easier for developers to collaborate and to organise themselves.

With the tools built by Aembit, users of the platform are able to manage development and security of APIs and databases, whilst extricating many of the main complications.

$16.6m secured from Ballistic Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures

The seed funding round was led by Ballistic Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures, and Aembit managed to secure an impressive $16.6m in funding.

Aembit currently has 11 full time employees, most of whom are engineers working to build out the platform. Over the next months, the company hopes to use their newfound funding to expand their workforce and to dramatically scale up their operations.

The co-founders have extensive experience as entrepreneurs

The two co-founders David Goldschlag and Kevin Sapp have a lot of experience in the startup space, having previously founded New Edge Labs (which was acquired by Netskope) and Trust Digital (acquired by McAfee).

The 17 years of experience that they have working alongside one another has been instrumental in helping them to understand the limits of databases.

Currently, the Aembit platform has two different product plans available: a free version which allows one to sample the platform and to make use of it for smaller scale projects, and a more comprehensive platform for enterprises, which comes replete with unlimited workloads, unlimited access policies, 24/7 support and completely customisable event logs. The pricing for the latter plan is dependent on what enterprises require, with different quotes for each client.

