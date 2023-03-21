Adobe Incorporates Generative AI to its Software with the Launch of Firefly

Adobe is launching today several new tools including a solution called Firefly that will empower the firm’s existing products with generative AI models to make things easier for creators of all levels of experience.

In a press release published this morning, the California-based creative software developer explained that Firefly uses AI for the creation of image and text effects. The tool will be available in most of the firm’s creative environments including the Creative, Document, and Experience Clouds and Adobe Express.

These new tools and features were presented by the software developer today during its Adobe Summit 2023 event. According to the firm, 87% of Fortune 100 companies use the Experience Cloud along with 74% of Fortune 500 businesses.

The company stated that it leveraged the power of multiple large language models including those made available by Microsoft (MSFT) through its Azure OpenAI solution to create Adobe Sensei – the firm’s proprietary AI model.

“Sensei GenAI services and Firefly will act as co-pilots for creative and marketing departments, enabling them to generate new content-driven experiences at the speed of their imaginations with more precision, power and ease”, Adobe’s leadership team asserted.

How Will Adobe Firefly Work and What Can It Do?

“With Firefly, Adobe will bring generative AI-powered ‘creative ingredients’ directly into customers’ workflows, increasing productivity and creative expression for all creators from high-end creative professionals to the long tail of the creator economy”, commented David Wadhwani, the President of Digital Media Business at Adobe.

Firefly will allow creators to free up their imagination and express how is it that they want to tweak the images they are editing by sending text prompts to the AI model to turn their ideas into actual effects.

Also read: 11 Best AI Text Generators in 2023

This would reduce the amount of technical training that designers would have to get to use tools such as Illustrator and Photoshop as the AI model will do most of the heavy lifting by applying the tools and effects needed to deliver the intended end result.

Creators will also have the chance to generate images from scratch. To this end, the AI model has been trained with images whose copyrights have expired so the finished product can be safely used for commercial purposes. In addition, those who use the solution can opt out of participating in the training process of the AI model.

The Beta Version of Firefly is Already Available, The API Will Also Be Launched Soon

The beta version of Firefly has already been released and creators can go to Adobe’s website to request access to the solution. Once the testing phase is over, Adobe plans to compensate contributors who provide unique photos for its program.

In addition, an application programming interface (API) for Firefly will soon be released as well so developers can tap on the solution to offer Adobe-powered tools to their customers.

Also read: OpenAI Reveals Software That Understands Text and Images

The Adobe Sensei AI model will also be used by the company to enhance its Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) solution. This is a product that allows members of an organization to participate and collaborate in the process of designing and producing images, videos, and other types of content.

Firefly will be integrated into AEM to enable teams to easily make changes to the organization’s content assets and to generate variations of those pieces by using text prompts.

“Adobe’s reimagined AEM empowers users of all skill levels to automatically update content for any online channel, including websites and mobile apps, directly from templated documents created with popular tools such as Microsoft Word or Google Docs”, the company stated.

In addition, the AI model will also provide the creative team with relevant insights that can influence the decisions they make for branding and design purposes. For example, the software could inform users that certain colors or images have been more successful at attracting the public’s interest in social media. This data can be considered to create a new set of more effective assets.

Other Related Articles: