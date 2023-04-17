Adobe Firefly Will Soon Be Available for Video Creation and Editing

Adobe announced today that it will be incorporating its generative AI technology into its video editing tools as well almost a month after Firefly was first presented to the world.

In a blog post published today, the creative software developer said that it will be easier for editors to work on their raw content now as they will be able to make edits to it by writing text prompts to instruct the AI model.

For now, it appears that the tool will only be available to edit the materials that the user uploads – not create videos from scratch. However, this would save creators hundreds of hours as they can now perform both simple and complex changes to their work by just typing up some words.

“With Firefly as a creative co-pilot, you can supercharge your discovery and ideation processes and cut post-production time from days to minutes”, Adobe emphasized.

Firefly Will Be Able to Make Edits Only – For Now

Firefly will be able to change the tonality of the video such as changing a bright day to a sunset or brightening up the faces of the people that show up in the film. In addition, they can instruct the AI model with more abstract prompts to convey certain feelings and emotions through the final product.

It will also be possible to create royalty-free customized musical pieces and sound effects that can be used to enhance the overall composition of the piece while it will also be easier to add other elements like text, icons, logos, and images to the project.

Finally, the tool will facilitate the process of creating storyboards and B-rolls. This will facilitate the pre-production and post-production process by allowing filmmakers to prepare their shots with the help of an AI-powered tool and add graphics and clips that can improve the end product dramatically.

Firefly is still in beta phase and it can only be tested by those who Adobe (ADBE) gives access. Prospective users can request an invitation from the company by visiting the Firefly official website.

However, they can also share their comments and suggestions with the developing team by participating in the official Discord channel of Firefly. Meanwhile, on 20 April, the company plans to give creators the chance to interact with company officials to further discuss what the technology will be able to do and possibly to get further information about when the software will be made available to everyone.

Generative AI Can Radically Shape the Creative Industry

“We are entering a new era where generative AI will enable a natural conversation between creator and computer — where typing in your own words and simple gestures will combine with the best of professional creative application workflows to enable new creative expression”.

This is how Adobe defines how AI is shaping its suite of products, whose capabilities were previously fully exploited only by those who had advanced knowledge of the tools. This required hours of training and trial and error.

Also read: OpenAI is Not Working on GPT-5 Right Now – Are AI Risks Contained?

However, through the use of generative AI tools like Firefly, designers, filmmakers, and creators may now see their jobs heavily simplified as the computer will be able to do most of the heavy lifting.

Even though this sounds quite appealing at first, it can also make some careers relatively expandable if marketing departments suddenly find out that they can replace these jobs with AI-powered tools like Firefly.

At this point, the technology is quite young and this is not entirely possible. However, as AI models get more powerful, the changes that they will introduce to society will be quite impactful and probably pretty similar to what the internet did to libraries.

Other Related Articles: