Adobe Announces New AI-Powered Features for Lightroom

Adobe is announcing today the addition of new features and tools for its Lightroom ecosystem. They will empower photographers of all skill levels to perform pro-level photo editing with an intuitive and streamlined workflow.

Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Lightroom Mobile, and Lightroom on the Web will now incorporate new AI innovations including denoising tools, more advanced masking capabilities, and additional adaptive presets to help photographers enhance their images quickly and creatively.

A Summary of the New Features and Tools Added to Lightroom

Photographers can now remove digital noise in RAW files with a single click using Lightroom’s Denoise tool, which is especially useful for high-ISO night photography.

Meanwhile, editors will now be able to control the shape of certain figures by using curves with masking. This enables photographers to adjust contrast, tone, and color in specific areas of an image. Additional mask categories for Select People provide even more precision when editing clothing and facial features in portraits.

Also read: 13 Best Crypto Marketing Agencies in 2023

For those wanting an easy, one-click solution, Lightroom offers expanded adaptive presets tailored for portraits including Polished Portrait, Darken Beard, and Enhance Clothing. Polished Portrait smoothes skin, enhances lighting, and refines facial features while Darken Beard can be used to darken the facial hair of a person for greater impact.

Finally, the Enhance Clothing tool increases the contrast, saturation, and texture of a person’s apparel to highlight its details. These new tools come to join existing presets like Enhance, Glamour, Whiten Teeth, and Texturize Hair.

In addition, photographers can now apply a sophisticated black-and-white look to a video with a single click. This feature saves time when applying the same treatment to multiple clips for a cohesive edit.

Selective adjustment tools and adaptive presets are also available on Lightroom on the Web, providing the same capabilities without downloading the app or leaving the browser.

Adobe (ADBE) is also introducing Content Credentials, which will only be available for now as a tech preview. This help users to add proper attribution and transparency by gathering edit information, activity, and credits associated with images that are transferred alongside the content.

“Adobe launched the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) in 2019 to promote adoption of an open industry standard for content authenticity and provenance”, the company explained.

Other additional updates include the ability to add borders to a photo to then export it on Lightroom Mobile for custom frames and consistent branding. Also, 18 travel presets have been added to quickly achieve pro results for this specific type of picture.

The updates are available today. Users can access all of them by updating Lightroom and Lightroom Classic on their desktops and Lightroom Mobile on the respective app store. By empowering photographers at every skill level with intuitive, streamlined workflows and pro-level Creative Cloud capabilities, Lightroom keeps delivering on Adobe’s promise of unlimited creativity with the help of artificial intelligence.

Adobe is Rapidly Rolling Out Firefly on All of Its Solutions

In less than a month after Firefly was officially launched, Adobe has been incorporating AI into most of its products including its flagship photo and video editing tools. Just yesterday, the company announced a set of tools that will help filmmakers and video editors save time by using Firefly as a copilot.

The AI-powered tools revealed by Adobe for its video-editing software will allow users to change the tonality of the video by modifying light, create royalty-free music and sound effects, and develop storyboards and B-rolls that can enhance the end product dramatically.

All of these features will save editors hours of pre and post-production work. Firefly is a generative AI tool that uses text prompts provided by the user. The solution will also make Adobe’s products more accessible to untrained individuals as they will be able to make both simple and complex edits by providing the AI model with specific instructions.

Other Related Articles: