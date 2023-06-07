a16z-Backed Chatbot Character.AI Hits 1.7M Downloads in Week 1, Crushing ChatGPT App’s 1st Week

Character.AI, an AI chatbot backed by the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), has skyrocketed into popularity, boasting 1.7 million installs in its first week.

This success has dwarfed the initial launch of market leader OpenAI’s ChatGPT app, which achieved half a million downloads in the same timeframe.

As one of a16z’s investment ventures, Character.AI represents a triumph for the company’s focus on AI startups.

Marc Andreessen, co-founder of a16z, has voiced his bullish stance on the potential of AI technology, asserting that it will “profoundly augment” human intelligence to address global challenges.

However, despite the bullish sentiment – a16z remains a late-arrival at the AI party, not even ranking in the top 10 firms by market share in Machine Learning globally.

Riding the AI Wave: Understanding the Success

Character.AI’s success can be attributed to a confluence of key factors – spearheaded by Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, former Google researchers who led the development of the LaMDA language model, the company has positioned itself as a major player in the AI industry.

Their AI app provides a unique offering to consumers, allowing the creation and customization of AI companions with distinct personalities.

The premise of having personalized AI characters has resonated with a large audience, and the result is evident in the phenomenal download figures.

In its initial days, the app outperformed major entertainment apps on Google Play, such as Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.

Strong uptake in significant Android markets, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Brazil, and the U.S, indicates the app’s global appeal.

Character.AI: A Powerhouse in the Making

What sets Character.AI apart is its ability to retain user engagement – once users interact with a character, their engagement rates shoot up, with an average time on the platform exceeding two hours.

This surpasses the engagement time recorded by ChatGPT by a staggering 300%, however, the app still fails to break into the top generative AI tools used in the marketing world in 2023.

The app’s popularity was further bolstered by the success of its web counterpart, which was amassing 200 million visits per month before the app’s launch.

Users spent an average of 29 minutes per visit, further showcasing the platform’s ability to engage users.

The robust growth of Character.AI signals a potential shift in the AI industry, it demonstrates the growing consumer interest in AI applications that go beyond traditional chatbot functions, offering a personalized and engaging user experience.

Character.AI’s success presents an exciting new chapter in the AI world, paving the way for innovative AI applications that resonate with consumers on a personal level.

