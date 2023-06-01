a16z-Backed Chatbot Character.AI Hits 1.7M Downloads in Week 1, Crushing ChatGPT App’s 1st Week

The race to revolutionize the AI chatbot landscape just took an exciting turn with the debut of Character.AI, an Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)-backed start-up.

In less than a week, the mobile app has astoundingly raked in over 1.7 million new installs, overshadowing the initial success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT mobile app, which scored half a million downloads in its first six days.

The AI app maker, with a resounding $150 million in Series A funding propelling its business to a value of $1 billion, features customizable AI companions with distinct personalities.

Users can also create their own characters, a functionality that has drawn immense interest and engagement.

The Character.AI Backstory: A Bold Venture Begins

Character.AI’s exceptional growth can be traced to the visionary duo behind it.

Co-founded by Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, both former AI specialists at Google, the Palo Alto-based startup emerged from their frustrations with Google’s reluctance to extend AI chatbots to researchers and the general public.

At Google, Shazeer and De Freitas were at the helm of LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), a model that enhances AI conversational experiences.

Despite persuasions from Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, to stay, they ventured out in late 2021 to establish Character Technologies, the current home to Character.AI.

Hitting the Ground Running: A Remarkable AI App Launch

The launch of the AI chatbot platform to iOS and Android users globally on May 23 witnessed an incredible response, particularly on Google Play.

In the first 48 hours, the app clocked more than 700,000 Android installs, outperforming top entertainment apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.

The trend continues, according to the company, with substantial installs in significant Android markets like Indonesia, the Philippines, Brazil, and the US.

Two AI characters having their own convo This is cutting edge. Fade at your own risk @amgistudios @mypethooligan @TheDogePoundNFT are the Alpha pic.twitter.com/VbsL8ZQZP9 — Doge Pound 🐶 (@TheDogePoundNFT) May 29, 2023

Riding on Web Success: Character.AI Transitions to Mobile

Character.AI’s mobile success was also bolstered by the popularity of its web version.

Boasting 200 million visits per month and users spending an average of 29 minutes per visit, the web platform far outperformed ChatGPT by 300%, according to Character.AI.

Furthermore, user engagement soars after the initial use, following their first character message, users clock more than 2 hours average time on the platform.

Remarkably, over 10 million custom AI characters have been created to date.

Expanding A16Z Horizons: New Services and Partnerships

Despite having only a 30-member team, Character.AI has been active this month, launching its premium service c.ai+, which offers faster response times, peak period access, and early access to new features.

Moreover, a strategic partnership with Google Cloud for building and training its AI models will allow the startup to train and infer LLMs (large language models) more swiftly and efficiently.

While the hype around new startups can sometimes inflate download figures, third-party app intelligence provider data.ai confirmed that Character.AI’s numbers seem reliable, indicating a robust initial consumer demand.

The Road Ahead: Maintaining Momentum Amid AI Hype

While Character.AI’s success has been striking, maintaining the momentum is key.

As of writing, the app ranks at No. 13 in the U.S. App Store’s Entertainment category, having declined slightly post-launch.

However, the company assures that its growth is largely organic, without relying on a significant marketing budget.

Character.AI presents a radical shift in how AI can be used, moving beyond novelty question-asking to fostering meaningful relationships.

With its goal of unlocking true AI companionship, Character.AI may not only revolutionize AI interactions but also redefine how we connect with technology in our everyday lives.

From amusing AI celebrity conversations to deeply personal discussions, Character.AI has brought a transformative element to human-AI relationships.

As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang declared, “we are in the iPhone moment of AI,” and Character.AI seems poised to lead the charge.

