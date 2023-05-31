98% of Internet Users Use YouTube Monthly But TikTok Earns Nearly Double Its Ad Revenue

  • Home
Sam Cooling
YouTube rolls with punches as huge market share fails to outperform TikTok revenue, could YouTube Shorts hold the key? Discover here.

In the realm of social media giants, YouTube, with its 2.56 billion monthly active users, has long been a significant player.

However, despite nearly 98% of internet users consuming content on YouTube monthly, an unsurprising underdog, TikTok, has managed to out-earn YouTube nearly twofold in terms of ad revenue.

YouTube’s Revenue Standings: A Powerful Player Yet Outpaced

Source / Frequency of YouTube use in the United States as of 3rd quarter 2020.

In 2020, YouTube reported a substantial $19.7 billion in revenue, reflecting a 30.4% increase year-on-year, primarily from advertising and its Premium subscription service.

The platform’s user demographics are as diverse as they come, with India and the U.S leading in numbers, accounting for 225 million and 197 million users, respectively.

Despite its widespread use and increasing revenue, YouTube falls behind when it comes to ad revenue per user.

An ever-growing rival, TikTok, a relative newcomer in the social media landscape, has swiftly outpaced YouTube.

TikTok’s Unprecedented Rise: A Formidable Ad Revenue Powerhouse

TikTok, with its unique short-form video format, has captured the attention and advertising dollars of brands around the globe, despite having a significantly smaller user base than YouTube.

According to recent data, TikTok’s ad revenue nearly doubles that of YouTube.

This unexpected feat can be attributed to several factors, as revealed by TikTok statistics.

For one, TikTok’s addictive scrolling feature keeps users engaged and exposed to a continuous stream of ads.

Furthermore, TikTok’s algorithm tailors ad experiences to individual user preferences more effectively, leading to higher engagement and, consequently, higher ad revenue.

Brands have recognized the potential of TikTok’s younger user demographic, which is particularly valuable for advertisers.

In the battle for ad dollars, TikTok’s unique selling proposition and algorithmic superiority have given it an edge, allowing it to command a higher ad revenue per user compared to YouTube.

The Battle for Digital Supremacy: What Lies Ahead

The duel between YouTube and TikTok underscores the evolving dynamics of digital advertising, with YouTube still remaining a favourite among leading marketing agencies,

Both platforms are continuously innovating and adapting to maintain and grow their share of ad revenue.

YouTube has responded to the short-form video trend with the launch of YouTube Shorts, a feature directly competing with TikTok.

As of now, YouTube Shorts has attracted 1.5 billion monthly active users, indicating a positive response, however, whether it can rival TikTok’s ad revenue success remains to be seen.

And while YouTube continues to be a widely used platform with growing revenue, the competition from TikTok in terms of ad revenue is undeniable.

The question for the future is: can YouTube optimize its ad strategies to close this revenue gap, or will TikTok continue to dominate in this area? Only time will tell.

As of now, the new kid on the block, TikTok, is proving to be a formidable competitor, and its meteoric rise in ad revenue serves as a fascinating case study in the evolving world of social media advertising.

author image

Author: Sam Cooling

Sam is a financial journalist with a focus on cryptocurrency market news, based in London - his former publications include Yahoo Finance and Coin Rivet.  
With a Master’s Degree in Development Management from the London School of Economics, Sam has previously worked as a Technology Consultant for The…

