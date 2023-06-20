90% of Searches Start With Google – This AI-Powered Search Engine Startup Wants to Change That

Despite Google’s established stranglehold over the global search space, a fresh player on the scene, You.com, is strategically placing its chess pieces and looking to disrupt the status quo. Led by tech luminary Richard Socher, this AI-powered search engine startup is deftly working on solutions to challenge the current leader’s dominance.

Notwithstanding the daunting task of confronting Google’s preeminence, You.com is undeterred, capitalizing on Socher’s noteworthy academic and entrepreneurial background. The AI mogul is no stranger to tech success, with his prior startup, MetaMind, having been acquired by Salesforce, where he then assumed the role of chief scientist. This experience of leading technological shifts is a key asset in his current endeavor to tip the scales in the search engine space.

Don’t Stop the Party: Socher’s Part in AI Innovations

While artificial intelligence has been under development for decades, it was the substantial contribution by Socher and his Stanford colleagues that birthed the contemporary wave of AI breakthroughs. The tech expert has consistently contributed to the ongoing AI narrative through his research and published works.

Socher penned his seminal paper on natural language processing (NLP) in 2014, which opened doors to the extensive application of AI technology that we witness today. His journey continued with Salesforce, where he designed their AI layer, Einstein, and today, he’s helming You.com.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Socher noted the importance of being visionary in research, referring to his work on word vectors, contextual vectors, and the single model for natural language processing. His past successes have played a significant role in shaping the capabilities of You.com.

Addressing the shortcomings of AI, Socher has been tackling the “hallucination” issue – when an AI model generates a fabricated response. One solution implemented by You.com involves forcing the AI to reveal its ‘thought process’, tracing the origin of an answer to its sources. You.com was among the first to incorporate this approach.

You.com’s AI-enhanced search capabilities seek to improve the user experience. The CEO said, “if the facts are critical and it has a citation, then it’s much more likely to be correct.” This notion of verification and transparency is at the forefront of You.com’s user-centric approach.

AI-Powered Underdog: Challenging Google’s Search Engine Supremacy

Google’s dominance in the search engine sphere is hard to contest, handling 93.12% of all search queries worldwide as of May 2023. With over nine out of ten internet users turning to Google for information, this tech behemoth has left little room for its competitors.

Bing, Google’s closest rival and a product of Microsoft, only manages to capture a meager market share of 2.77%. Other players in the search engine space, including Russia’s Yandex (1.15%), Yahoo (1.11%), privacy-focused DuckDuckGo (0.51%), and China’s Baidu (0.49%), are left with the crumbs. Combined, these search engines have a total market share of just 6.03%—a far cry from Google’s commanding presence.

This vast discrepancy has created a potentially insurmountable challenge for You.com to break the status quo. Yet, as the market evolves and users demand more diverse options, the team find may an opportunity to chip away at Google’s dominance and reshape the search engine landscape.

While Neeva’s failed attempt serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that come with breaking into consumer search, Socher remains confident about the potential of You.com. He firmly believes in his startup’s ability to secure a slice of the multibillion-dollar search market. With millions of users already on the platform, You.com is beginning to thrive, while also progressively reducing its serving costs.

Setting the Stage for a David vs. Goliath Showdown

In regards to revenue generation, You.com is exploring options such as “private ads”. Unlike online advertisements, these ads are limited to the You.com application, offering a more privacy-conscious advertising experience. Such initiatives are part of the company’s approach to maintaining a robust revenue stream, a critical aspect for any tech startup trying to scale up.

Competing with search engine behemoths such as Google is no small feat. However, Socher believes there is room for everyone. He mentioned that even a sliver of the search market can create a sustainable model for You.com.

The CEO recognizes that running a search engine isn’t inexpensive, especially with the growing number of users – but the company has made strides to become more cost-effective, slashing their expenses by up to 70% on the LLM side, and over 50% overall.

The ultimate goal of You.com may not necessarily be to dethrone Google, but to establish itself as a strong contender in the search engine ecosystem. The journey to chip away at Google’s hegemony is long and filled with challenges, but You.com is growing steadily, making its mark in a sector dominated by a single entity.

