79% of the Online Population Already Engages With Video Games But The Industry is Still Growing Fast

The video game industry has established a firm grip on the online population, with a staggering 79% of internet users actively engaging with video games. This revelation highlights the industry’s immense popularity and the continuous growth it continues to experience.

As technology advances and gaming evolves, video games have become a ubiquitous form of entertainment, captivating a diverse range of individuals across various demographics.

The widespread appeal of video games is evident in the significant number of online users who participate in gaming activities. According to recent statistics, nearly eight out of ten internet users, representing 79% of the online population, engage with video games. This statistic demonstrates the industry’s reach and its ability to attract a substantial portion of internet users worldwide.

Video games have gained significant traction among younger generations, with 77% of Millennials and 81% of Gen Z consumers actively engaging in gaming. Gen Z gamers, on average, dedicate approximately 7 hours and 20 minutes per week to playing video games, while Millennials spend slightly less time, averaging around 6 hours and 50 minutes of gameplay each week.

What Propels the Appeal of Video Games

The enduring appeal of video games can be attributed to several factors. First and foremost, technological advancements have transformed the gaming landscape, offering immersive experiences and high-quality graphics that enhance player engagement.

Additionally, the rise of accessible gaming platforms, such as consoles, PCs, and mobile devices, has made gaming more convenient and readily available to a broader audience.

A recent report found that 70% of PC and/or console gamers played on more than one platform over a six-month period. Nearly 25% of gamers play on PC, console, and mobile, and the most common combination was playing on both mobile and PC.

These findings suggest that the gaming industry is becoming increasingly cross-platform. In the future, we can expect to see even more gamers playing games across multiple devices.

Furthermore, the diversity of gaming genres and experiences has contributed to the industry’s broad appeal. From action-packed adventures to strategic simulations and multiplayer competitions, video games cater to a wide range of preferences and interests.

This versatility has attracted players of all ages, transcending generational boundaries and attracting both casual and dedicated gamers.

Most popular video game genres among internet users worldwide as of 3rd quarter 2022, by age group

In 2022, shooter games and action-adventure games emerged as the top two video game genres globally. Shooter games were the most played genre across all age groups except for those aged 45 to 64, where it ranked second. Action-adventure games secured the second spot across most age groups.

Battle royale games (like Fortnite and PUBG) were popular among online users aged 16 to 24, while older age groups also enjoyed online board games alongside other genres. These findings highlight the widespread appeal of shooter and action-adventure games, catering to diverse gaming preferences across different age demographics.

The growth potential of the video game industry remains substantial, with experts predicting further expansion in the coming years. The industry’s continuous evolution and adaptation to new technologies contribute to its robust growth trajectory.

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) gaming experiences are gaining momentum, providing players with unprecedented levels of immersion and interactivity. These innovations have the potential to revolutionize the gaming landscape, opening up new avenues for unique and captivating gaming experiences.

Moreover, the rise of esports has propelled the video game industry to new heights. Esports tournaments and competitive gaming have garnered a massive following, with professional players competing for lucrative prizes and millions of viewers tuning in to spectate.

The emergence of esports as a mainstream phenomenon has not only solidified the industry’s status but has also presented new opportunities for revenue generation and career prospects within the gaming sector.

The worldwide eSports market achieved a value of slightly over 1.38 billion U.S. dollars in 2022. Projections indicate that the industry’s global market revenue is anticipated to increase to approximately 1.87 billion U.S. dollars by 2025. Currently, Asia and North America stand as the primary eSports markets in terms of revenue, with China alone contributing nearly 20% of the market share.

The increasing integration of online multiplayer features and social elements within video games has further fueled their popularity. Many games now offer multiplayer modes, allowing players to connect and compete with friends and individuals worldwide.

This interconnectedness has fostered vibrant online communities, where players can collaborate, communicate, and forge friendships while enjoying their favorite games.

According to Unity, out of the total population, 52% are engaged in playing games, and within this group, 77% of individuals actively participate in multiplayer games.

The video game industry’s growth is not limited to entertainment alone. Its impact extends to other sectors, including education, healthcare, and even professional training. Gamification, the application of game elements and mechanics in non-game contexts, has emerged as a powerful tool for enhancing learning, promoting engagement, and driving behavior change.

From educational games that make learning fun to gamified fitness apps that encourage physical activity, the potential applications of video games are vast and diverse.

In conclusion, the video game industry’s influence and growth are undeniable, with a significant majority of the online population actively engaging with video games. The industry’s ability to capture the attention of diverse audiences, coupled with technological advancements and evolving gaming experiences, has propelled its expansion.

As the industry continues to innovate and adapt to new trends, it is poised to maintain its upward trajectory, solidifying its position as one of the most influential and thriving sectors in the digital age.

