57% of Users Download Apps Recommended in In-App Ads

Advertising has come a long way since the days of clunky banner ads that often disrupted the user experience. With the growth in the number of mobile apps and a shift in consumer shopping behavior due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-app advertising has taken center stage, establishing itself as a crucial revenue stream for app creators and marketers.

A recent study by GoodFirms, a B2B ratings and reviews platform, has found that the majority of users download apps recommended in in-app ads, highlighting the effectiveness of these ads in driving user engagement.

Back in 2007, the launch of the first iPhone marked the beginning of a new era for mobile devices, and with the introduction of the App Store the following year, native apps quickly gained popularity. Consumers began to spend more time using native apps, and by 2015, they spent 88% of their online time inside them, essentially abandoning the mobile web.

Advertisers were quick to adapt, developing ad formats that could reach users where they spent most of their time – within mobile apps. Today, in-app ads are an integral part of the mobile experience, employing various formats to engage users and promote products and services.

A Click Worth a Thousand Downloads: In-app Ads Drive User Engagement

As per the GoodFirms survey, 56.5% of app users download apps recommended through in-app ads, while 42.6% of smartphone users make purchases after clicking on in-app ads.

In-app ads come in various formats, each with its own advantages and user reach. Understanding the diverse nature of in-app advertising formats can help marketers create targeted campaigns that effectively reach their desired audience.

Skippable in-stream video ads are seen by 85.2% of users, while 52.4% of users come across non-skippable in-stream video ads. Banner ads remain the most prevalent form, with 86.7% of users encountering them. Interstitial ads (full-screen ads that cover the interface of their host app), and native ads reach 39.1% and 23.9% of users, respectively.

The study reveals that while 52.8% of app users find in-app advertisements useful, and 56.7% consider them informative, there is a flip side. A significant 46.3% of respondents find in-app advertising unwanted, and 36.7% believe that in-app ads are annoying and often irrelevant. Interestingly, around 53.9% of app users watch ads because they prefer not to pay for the ad-free version.

In-Game Ads Score Big in the Esports Arena

In-game ads, which also fall under the category of in-app ads, have gained prominence due to the rise of esports and the increasing number of viewers consuming gaming content online.

Platforms like Twitch and YouTube Live Gaming see billions of hours watched, with a substantial portion dedicated to gaming content. As viewers watch players stream their gaming sessions, they are also exposed to in-game ads, amplifying the reach of these advertisements.

Twitch boasts a 73% market share of live-streaming platforms, with 9.3 billion hours watched in 2019, while YouTube Live Gaming registers over 900 million hours watched. Mixer, the third-largest platform, accumulated 357 million hours watched. The popularity of these platforms presents a massive opportunity for advertisers to reach an engaged audience through in-game in-app ads.

Despite the potential of in-app ads, publishers and marketers face several challenges, including viewability and fraud concerns, the growing use of ad blockers, the need to deliver marketing messages within a limited time, data privacy issues, and increasing competition. By addressing these challenges, they can optimize their in-app advertising strategies and improve their chances of success in the highly competitive market.

Keeping Up with In-App Advertising Developments

To stay ahead in the game, publishers and marketers need to keep up with the top trends in in-app advertising. These trends include an increased focus on personalization, prioritizing privacy concerns, a rise in the use of native ads, the incorporation of augmented and virtual reality, the implementation of Artificial Intelligence, fast in-app adverts, a shift from Google Play Store to Apple Store, in-app bidding, and an overall increase in in-app spending.

In-app advertising has come a long way since the early days of mobile applications. With the right approach, app creators and marketers can harness the power of in-app ads to effectively reach their target audience, drive user engagement, and generate revenue. By staying informed about the latest trends and addressing the challenges inherent in in-app advertising, they can develop successful strategies and thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

