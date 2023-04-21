5 AI-Powered Apps You May Not Know About But Can Start Using Today

Since the launch of ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence(AI) has become the most popular technology in the world. However, there exist many other AI-powered applications many of which were launched even before ChatGPT. These apps provide a variety of services to users ranging from mental health assistance to study companionship.

Socratic

Socratic is an AI mobile app created by Google to assist students with their homework and assignments. With the aid of this effective study tool, students may be able to find the answer to a question they find challenging or even double-check their assignments before submitting them.

The app, which is available on both Android and iOS, works by snapping an image of the question in order for the app to scan the question. The app’s AI model then analyses the question and produces an appropriate answer.

However, unlike other study tools that simply provide the answer, Socratic’s AI offers a step-by-step explanation of how it arrived at the answer. It also provides relevant videos and resources to aid the student. This makes the app more than just a source of answers but further enables the student to learn.

Additionally, the tool offers multiple ways to submit a question. Other than uploading an image, a student can also type out the question or better yet, dictate it via the microphone. The app is also loaded with in-app information and resources that a student can use to learn more about various topics.

Replika

This is a friendship chatbot created to be a companion and conversation partner. The app has the ability to get to know you while offering a sympathetic and interesting conversation experience.

During interactions, Replika’s advanced language processing model learns more about the user including your thoughts, experiences and feelings which enables it to create a deeper human-like connection with the user.

Replika also has a customizable 3D avatar for every user with a personality and memories built from its interaction with the user thus resulting in a very unique experience for each user. The app provides a judgment-free setting for users to communicate their feelings, develop social skills, or have a pleasant talk.

One outstanding characteristic that distinguishes Replika from other chatbots is its versatility seeing as it can act as a friend, love partner, or mentor. This helps it in reducing loneliness, increase self-awareness, and foster mental health among its users in various ways.

Replika, which was launched in 2017, is accessible on both Android and iOS for free with basic features. However, the app also has a premium version, Replika Pro, with advanced features and customization choices for $7.99 per month.

Youper

Youper is an AI-powered mental health application designed to help users identify, track, and process their thoughts and feelings. According to The San Francisco Standard, Youper could replace your therapist since the app combines the power of AI therapy along with cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) to aid users better manage their mood and sleep patterns and lessen their symptoms of anxiety, stress, and depression.

The app includes 4 main features: Youper the AI Chat-Bot, Journal Logs, Mood Logs, and an Emotional Health Assessment. The Youper Chat-Bot asks users to describe how they are currently feeling and offers to help users identify how they are feeling. Next, Youper asks the user to list the causes or events that have contributed to their current state of emotion.

Finally, Youper offers some suggestions about how to make the rest of the day better. All of a user’s responses to the Youper chatbot’s “How are you feeling?” question are shown in the Journal Log. The response to the “What made you feel this way?” prompts are collected via the mood log feature.

Depending on how your mood changes throughout the day, you can check in to the app many times. Youper then gathers this data and generates an insight report which gives you a closer look at your mood trends over time and the progress of your mental health.

Fyle

Fyle is an AI-powered expense management tool that is created to make recording, reporting, and reimbursement of company expenses easier and more efficient. This app uses machine learning and optical character recognition to extract expense details from receipts, invoices, and emails, thus eliminating manual data entry and minimizing human error.

By taking a picture of a receipt, Fyle allows you to automatically capture and categorize your expenses. Over a period of collecting data, the program provides expense reporting, company card tracking, real-time policy checks, approval procedures, travel advances, travel requests, and other analytics.

Recently, Fyle has partnered with Microsoft and Google to integrate direct links with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365, making it a major player in intelligent cost management. This makes it more efficient and time-saving to track expenses.

Additionally, the software aids organizations in adhering to corporate policies and tax laws, eventually enhancing financial management. As such, the app has gained popularity among many multinational firms, such as Royal Enfield, which use it for financial management.

DataBot

This is a virtual assistant that provides a variety of services, such as voice command recognition, news updates, weather predictions, and translations like other assistants in the market. In addition to these functionalities, DataBot can also look up information, summarize pages, create multimedia presentations, conduct Google searches, answer inquiries, and set preferences and languages.

DataBot employs machine learning and natural language processing in order to comprehend user inquiries and provide accurate, contextually appropriate information and responses. By using this app, users can benefit from a tailored, hands-free helper that meets their informational and organizational demands on a daily basis. The software facilitates productivity gains, time savings, and easy access to crucial data.

DataBot comes integrated with other services, such as social media sites like Facebook and Twitter and Google Analytics, which it uses if users synchronize it. It is accessible on a variety of devices, including Windows 10, iOS, Android, iPad, and more.

