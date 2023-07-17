Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Tesla has achieved a significant milestone as it announces the successful production of its first Cybertruck (not including prototypes), nearly four years after Elon Musk unveiled the groundbreaking electric pickup.

While the production timeline faced years of delays, Musk’s acknowledgment of the challenges in realizing the Cybertruck’s unique design and construction complexities sheds light on the hurdles the company had to overcome.

The billionaire Tesla CEO shared the news in a tweet featuring an image of workers surrounding the sleek Cybertruck at Tesla’s Gigafactory near Austin, Texas.

First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ODRhHVsd0t — Tesla (@Tesla) July 15, 2023

Challenges and Design Complexity

Elon Musk openly addressed the difficulties involved in bringing the Cybertruck to fruition, attributing the delay to the unconventional design and complexities in construction. The utilization of stainless steel for the vehicle’s body, although durable, presented obstacles in terms of cost, shaping, and welding.

Musk highlighted concerns about the affordability of manufacturing the Cybertruck due to its innovative design and manufacturing process. Nevertheless, he expressed enthusiasm, stating that despite its relatively smaller production rate compared to other vehicles, the Cybertruck remains an impressive endeavor.

Specifications and Pricing of the Tesla Cybertruck

Here are some of the specifications of the Tesla Cybertruck:

Exterior: The The truck is also water-resistant and can tow up to 14,000 pounds.

The Cybertruck has a futuristic, angular design that is made of ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel.and can tow up to 14,000 pounds.

Interior: The Cybertruck’s interior is minimalist and spacious. The truck has a large touchscreen infotainment system, and can seat up to 6 people.



Performance: The Cybertruck will be available in three different models that vary significantly in performance: Single Motor, Dual Motor, and Tri-Motor. The Single Motor model will have a range of 250 miles, the Dual Motor model will have a range of 300 miles, and the Tri-Motor model will have a range of 500 miles. The Tri-Motor model will also be able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds (supercar territory).



Pricing: Tesla has not released any official information about the pricing of the Cybertruck, but it is expected to start at around $40,000. Initially, Tesla announced its intention to offer the Cybertruck for sale in three different configurations.



However, the company made the decision to remove pricing and specifications from its Cybertruck order page in October 2021 so they may change.

Here are some of the features of the Tesla Cybertruck:

Armor glass: The Cybertruck’s windshield and side windows are made of ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel. The glass is said to be able to withstand a 9mm bullet and a baseball bat.



Solar roof: The Cybertruck will be available with an optional solar roof that can generate up to 15 miles of range per day.



Adaptive air suspension: The Cybertruck will have adaptive air suspension that can raise or lower the truck’s ride height. This will allow the truck to go over rough terrain or tow heavy loads.



Camping mode: The Cybertruck will have a “Camping Mode” that will allow people to sleep in the truck. The mode will turn on the climate control system and provide power for lights and appliances.



The Tesla Cybertruck is a unique and innovative vehicle that is sure to turn heads. It is a powerful and capable truck that is also stylish and futuristic. The Cybertruck is a significant step forward for Tesla, and it is a sign of the company’s commitment to electric vehicles.

Competitive Landscape in the Electric Pickup Market

When the Cybertruck was initially unveiled, it stood as a unique offering in the electric pickup market. However, competitors have caught up since then. Legacy automakers such as Ford with the electric F-150 Lightning, GMC with the Hummer EV, and Rivian with the R1T have entered the market.

Moreover, additional offerings from GM, Volkswagen’s Scout brand, Toyota, Canoo, Lordstown, and others are on the horizon. Tesla’s Cybertruck will now face stiff competition in a rapidly evolving segment.

The company’s entry into this competitive landscape raises questions about its ability to establish a solid position and effectively compete with rivals.

Talking to Fortune, Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner predicted that Tesla will deliver approximately 2,000 Cybertrucks this year, a modest figure compared to the overall projected vehicle deliveries. Rosner also raises concerns about profitability, citing challenges in optimizing production and the need for larger battery packs to enable the long ranges it touts and to power towing.

These factors may potentially impact Tesla’s margins in the latter part of the year. Despite these challenges, Tesla stock has experienced significant growth, with shares soaring by 128% as of the present.

Production Delays and Revised Timelines

Despite the successful production of the first Cybertruck, a report from Reuters indicates that mass production may not commence until late 2023. The original plan aimed for production to begin two years after the vehicle’s unveiling and four years after its initial announcement. It is now at least 2 years behind schedule.

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously stated that production would start in mid-2023, the focus now lies on ramping up manufacturing capabilities to achieve full capacity and volume production by the end of the year.

One major hurdle for Tesla lies in converting the significant number of reservations into actual sales. Customers were able to secure reservation spots for the Cybertruck with a $99 deposit, resulting in a substantial number of reservations. However, some customers may have placed multiple deposits or obtained a reservation as a status symbol, which could affect the final sales numbers.

Additionally, Musk has indicated that the original promised base price of $40,000 is unlikely to be honored, considering inflation and other factors. The revised pricing and specifications are yet to be disclosed.

Tesla’s success in launching the Cybertruck hinges on several factors. The company needs to efficiently translate reservations into actual sales while managing customer expectations regarding pricing and specifications.

Furthermore, ramping up production capacity to meet volume production targets will be crucial. With increasing competition from established automakers, Tesla must differentiate itself and maintain its position as a pioneer in the electric vehicle market.

Implications for Tesla and the EV Market

The production of the Cybertruck demonstrates Tesla’s commitment to innovation and its ability to overcome obstacles in delivering groundbreaking vehicles. While the delay may have tested the patience of potential buyers, it also showcases the complexity of introducing radical design elements and advanced technology in the automotive industry.

With the successful production of the first Cybertruck, Tesla has achieved a significant milestone, allowing the company to enter the competitive electric pickup market. Overcoming challenges and delays, the EV auto maker has realized its vision of an innovative and futuristic electric pickup.

As the Cybertruck begins to roll off the assembly line, Tesla faces the task of establishing its presence and reputation in this market. The next steps for Tesla include refining the manufacturing process, unveiling final pricing and specifications, and fulfilling the eager demand from customers eagerly awaiting this groundbreaking vehicle.

