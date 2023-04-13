3D-Printed Rockets Startup Relativity Space Abandons Terran 1 For Heavier Vehicle

The world’s first 3D-printed rocket, Terran 1, created by Relativity Space has been retired weeks after its first attempted flight on March 22nd, so as to pave the way for the development of a bigger rocket, Terran R.

Terran 1’s Test Flight

According to the preliminary findings, the 3D rocket’s journey began well with a successful lift-off after which it demonstrated excellent performance through the Max-Q stage, which is the period of flight where a vehicle faces its highest structural loads.

However, soon after the rocket’s two stages separated, the engine failed to reach full thrust forcing engineers to send a command to terminate the mission. As a result, the rocket did not enter orbit and it fell back barely 3 minutes after lift-off.

With this, Relativity closed the Terran 1 chapter and is now embarking fully on a larger next-generation rocket in an effort to better compete with market leader SpaceX and meet the rising market need for medium to heavy-lift launchers.

According to Relativity’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Ellis, the shift to Terran R was an obvious choice seeing as the larger cargo loads had higher demand. He added that ” There really just are not good solutions in the market”.

Despite the rocket failing to enter orbit, the company said the test proved that “3D printed rockets are structurally viable, capable of withstanding maximum stresses during flight.” Moreover, the process of designing, producing, and testing of Terran 1 opened the door for work on the following vehicle, Terran R.

Relativity Moves on With Terran R

Based on Relativity’s initial plan, Terran R was to be launched in 2024 as a fully reusable and entirely 3D-printed 216 feet (66 m) tall by 16 feet (4.9 m) wide rocket. Additionally, the rocket’s first stage was to be powered by seven Aeon R engines with the upper stage featuring one vacuum Aeon engine.

However, a few months before the intended lift-off year, plans changed drastically beginning with the launch year moved to 2026. Terran R’s design has also been amended over the years resulting in measurement changes to 270 feet (82 m) by 18 feet(5.5m), making it significantly larger than initially anticipated.

The rocket will now spot 13 Aeon R engines in its first stage while the second stage will maintain a single vacuum Aeon engine as previously designed.

Relativity is widely known for its 3D printing approach to manufacturing rockets as well as building massive additive manufacturing machines.

However, far from the previous plan to create Terran R entirely through 3D printing, the company has resolved to a hybrid manufacturing approach where some parts such as the tank barrels will be manufactured using aluminum alloy and traditional metal-bending.

Previously, the company had planned to 3D-print over 90% of Terran 1’s mass but was only able to print 85% of the rocket. While Ellis declined to specify what percentage of Terran R will now be 3D-printed in the company’s new approach, he emphasized that the change is meant to prioritize its timeline to the first launch.

“We’re using printing everywhere else strategically to really reduce the vehicle complexity. We can actually take the more simple, straight sections of the vehicle and build them traditionally and not have a huge decrement to the amount of difficulty that it is to build,” he said.

He further reiterated that the company’s long-term vision had not changed and that it was still primarily focused on additive manufacturing.

One noteworthy modification is that the rocket will not be entirely reusable as originally planned, except for the first stage. The company has said that these changes are necessary in order to quickly meet the consumer’s needs.

Following the abandonment of Terran 1, Relativity says it has moved all customers over to Terran R and is now working with NASA to qualify Terran R for launch contracts under the agency’s Venture Class Launch Services program.

While Relativity has not disclosed the cost of a single Terran R launch, Ellis revealed that the company has already signed seven contracts with the rocket’s customers gathering a total of $1.65 billion.

