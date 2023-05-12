2.2 Million Peloton Bikes Recalled – ‘Immediately Stop Using’ Says Government Agency

World-revered fitness company Peloton Interactive Inc. has announced an urgent recall of approximately 2.2 million exercise bikes due to discovered fall and injury hazards posed by device seat posts.

CPSC Implore Fitness Enthusiasts to Stop the Use of Peloton Bikes Model PLO1 Amidst Recorded Hazards

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) stated yesterday that the Peloton fitness bike model PLO1 is no longer safe for use.

This announcement was made after a series of flaws on the entry-level bike earlier this month.

The U.S. Consumer Government Agency highlighted that the bike defect takes the form of its seat post attached to the frame of the bike model PLO1, which is currently priced at $995.

The fitness firm, Peloton released a public announcement that aligns with CPSC, stating the seat post can break at the weld joint when met with force during usage.

The company also iterated its plan to work with CPSC to recall approximately 2.2 million sold bike models to prevent hazards at home, work, or the gym.

Already, the firm has received and verified 35 reports of seat post breakage out of 2.16 million units distributed to the United States.

Out of 35 cited cases, 13 feature falls and injuries, including bruises, lacerations, and wrist fractures.

As a fix to the recurring incident, Peloton asserts that its remedy would be free replacements of seat posts which users can install conveniently via a manual.

Refunds or full replacement of the Model BLO1 are currently not offered as part of the CPSC recall.

As detailed in its public release, the fitness firm iterated that the U.S Government Agency voluntary recall only applies to seat posts of the affected model sold in the U.S.

The original Peloton Bike PLO1 was released in 2014 and has grown to be one of the franchise production of the fitness equipment company.

However, unexpected breaks during usage and potential injury risk have affected the company’s growth trajectory, including its stock market valuation.

Impact of CPSC Bike Recall: $PTON Price Plummets to New 2023 All-Time Low

Peloton Interactive Inc. stock, $PTON, fell 6.8% to $7.02 from an initial $7.54 amidst the news of a recall of its BLO1 fitness equipment on May 11th, 2023.

The plunge in price value set a new record of a new all-time low since October 2022.

The shares of $PTON hit a further steep downtrend of over 5.2% as it currently trades at $6.78 per share.

Since the start of October 2022, $PTON has tried to hit a market rebound, which has proven futile due to the initial post-pandemic impact, which caused a detrimental slump in demand for fitness equipment for home and gym centers.

The fitness equipment company has yet to fully recover from a $75 million patent lawsuit settlement fee to Internation Trade Commission to reconcile a dispute with the innovative Dish Network Corporation (DNC) over content streaming technology.

Now faced with a potential distribution of over 2.2 million seat posts of model BLO1 fitness bikes due to safety hazards, Peloton’s stock and overall valuation may decline even further.

Oversight on Peloton Ecosystem: What Is Next?

Peloton Interactive is a revolutionary exercise media and equipment company founded in 2012.

The equipment company is best known for products ranging from home exercise machines, including bikes, treadmills, and a robust fitness app for global enthusiasts.

Lately, the innovative firm has expanded into branded merchandise for core customers, enabling users to purchase designed products and services at their leisure.

However, the latest setback with its model BLO1 seat post isn’t Peloton’s product defect. In 2021, the company recalled its exercise and treadmills pedals.

Eventually, the company had to cease the equipment sales after it was revealed that a young child died after being swept under the machine in motion due to a defect in the pedals.

Nevertheless, Peloton’s seamless compliance with CPSC indicates its commitment to prioritizing all customers’ safety and overall fitness levels.

