$1.85 Billion Apple Trade Secrets Trial Ends in Mistrial With One Juror Holdout

A United States Judge in California has declared a mistrial in Masimo Corp. smartwatch trade secret litigation against tech giant Apple Inc. after the jury stalls to reach a unanimous verdict worth over $1.85 billion.

Masimo Accuses Apple of Theft of Smartwatch Patent Software

Representatives of Masimo Corp. and Apple Inc. failed to persuade jurors to reach a verdict in a blockbuster trial where the renowned medical devices tech company asserts that the blood-oxygen sensor in the Apple smartwatch was built using stolen trade secrets.

Masimo, a leading industry player in medical device production, filed a lawsuit worth $1.85 billion over an alleged profit Apple has illegally earned using its patent secret.

The medical technology firm initially sought $3.1 billion; however, James Selna, the U.S. District Judge, rejected several of Masimo’s claims as baseless and reduced the potential payout Apple faced to $1.85 billion.

On Monday, jurors at the Federal Court in Santa Ana, California, informed James Selna that they could not reach a unanimous verdict as six out of seven panelists vetted iPhone off all allegations.

As detailed in a recent Reuter report, Masimo’s spokesperson expressed that the company is utterly disappointed in the jury’s inability to reach a consensus verdict but remained committed to retrying the case.

A statement @Masimo emailed just now does not indicate a settlement is on the horizon. “While we are disappointed that the jury was unable to reach a verdict, we intend to retry the case and continue to pursue legal redress against Apple.” pic.twitter.com/0yth8o1CKR — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) May 1, 2023

In the Federal Court in Santa Ana, the jury was assigned to decide if Apple Inc. had misused confidential information from Masimo Corp. regarding the use of light energy to measure biomarkers like blood oxygen and heart rate levels.

The jury commenced the deliberation on April 26th after the trial had already lasted for three weeks before James Selna, the U.S. District Judge, announced a unanimous verdict could not be reached.

Apple spokesperson stated the tech company holds strong integrity and respect for intellectual property and innovations, so they do not take or use confidential information from competitors or other companies.

He further iterated that the court should dismiss the remaining claims in the case as it was a mere “maneuver” to clear a smooth and unrivaled market channel for its in-house smartwatch.

Nevertheless, Masimo Corp believes its allegations hold water as the information is factual and not faux.

Masimo claims its spinoff company, Cercacor Laboratories Inc., sued Apple in 2020 over patent infringement in the development and sales of several Apple smartwatch models.

The lawsuit asserts that representatives of Masimo collaborated with Apple in 2013 to integrate innovations into Apple products.

Furthermore, the litigation entails that the tech giant also recruited two ex-executives from Masimo and Cercacor and channeled their trade knowledge to build technology.

In response to the alleged poaching of Masimo and Cercacor ex-workers, Apple brought forward numerous employees who had worked or supervised top-tier sensor project innovations.

All employees told the jury that Masimo’s or Cercacor’s trade secrets, patent, or technology wasn’t used in creating the Apple smartwatch.

$MASI & $AAPL: Stock Price Impact

Masimo Corp. stocks (MASI) fell 3.7% just hours after jurors in the Federal Court of California announced that the deliberation on patent infringement against Apple is at an impasse.

On the other hand, Apple Inc. (AAPL) also plummeted, recording over 0.09% price fall since the announcement.

Nevertheless, tech and financial experts predict Apple stocks to hit a surging momentum in no time, considering it is bound to win all litigations thrown by Masimo Corp.

Recent Spate of Litigations Over the Development of Apple Smartwatch: What Is Next?

The Apple Watch debuted in 2015 and quickly surged in popularity, becoming the best wearable technology device, with over 4.2 million sold in just the second quarter (Q2) in 2015.

Since its introduction to the smartwatch market, Apple has managed to scale past competitors due to the integration of powerful technology that embeds essential health tools that make it versatile for sports activities, fashion, and health.

However, the tech giant has faced several lawsuits in the United States over alleged patent infringement in developing its diverse model for its smartwatch.

Apple has denied and managed to win all lawsuits. However, the present litigation with Masimo Corp. over the use of trade secrets of ex-workers seems like a hassle that might take sufficient time to swerve off.

Although the Federal Court of Santa Ana, California, has mistrial the case as the jury stalled on a unanimous verdict, Masimo’s spokesperson iterated that the company will try out other channels to get a more transparent and favorable decision.

