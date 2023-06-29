Inflection AI Attracts $1.3 Billion For Chatbot

Stu Clelland
Stu Clelland
B2C Expert
Last updated:
What Inflection AI has secured $1.3bn in funding from investors such as Bill Gates and Eric Schmidt

Why The funds will further development of Pi, the company’s ChatGPT-like chatbot

What Next Inflection wants to use AI to provide more realistic and accurate answers to user queries

Artificial intelligence startup Inflection AI recently secured $1.3 billion in funding from various investors, including Microsoft and Bill Gates.

This funding boost comes shortly after the company launched its chatbot, Pi, which was developed by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman.

Pi is an interactive chatbot that utilizes generative AI technology, similar to OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT.

Eric Schmidt and NVIDIA Onboard

It enables users to engage in dialogues, ask questions, and provide feedback. The chatbot aims to enhance user interactions through its advanced AI capabilities.

In addition to Microsoft and Bill Gates, notable figures such as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and NVIDIA also participated in this recent funding round.

 

