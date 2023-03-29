Would Alibaba Consider Ant Financial IPO Now after the Split?

Alibaba stock (NYSE: BABA) stock soared over 14% yesterday after the company announced a business reorganization and said that it would split into six business units. Is BABA considering Ant Financial IPO next?

The business reorganization announcement came shortly after BABA co-founder Jack Ma appeared in China.

This is the most significant reorganization for the Chinese tech giant in its history which it says is “designed to unlock shareholder value and foster market competitiveness.”

The six units would have the ability to raise capital and also explore IPOs. Incidentally, earlier this year, China unveiled overseas IPO rules for domestic companies.

Meanwhile, after the reorganization, markets are wondering whether Alibaba would also consider an IPO for Ant Financial, whose previous listing attempt was scuttled by Chinese authorities in 2020.

Alibaba holds a third of Ant Financial and an IPO would help the company unlock value-something which it intends to do with the business reorganization also.

Read our guide on the best upcoming IPOs

Ant Financial was set to go public in 2020 and received bids above $3 trillion. The company was looking to raise around $34 billion from the IPO which would have valued the fintech giant at around $310 billion.

Jack Ma Bore the Brunt of China’s Tech Crackdown

However, Chinese regulators blocked the IPO at the last moment. Notably, Ma made critical comments against the country’s regulators ahead of the IPO. It is not common for business leaders to criticize regulators or Communist party officials in China.

Jack Ma was also not seen in public for months after his comments before reappearing in online interaction in early 2021.

He has seen been only sporadically seen in public and was overseas for almost a year.

Ma was perhaps the face of China’s tech crackdown that began in 2021.

However, of late the country has given multiple hints that not only is it done with the crackdown but is also willing to work for the tech sector amid slowing domestic growth and tech export restrictions by the US.

Read our guide on the best China cryptocurrency projects

Ma Ceded Control of Ant Financial Earlier This Year

Earlier this year, Ma ceded control of Ant Financial. China also approved the company’s capital raise plan which would eventually pave the way for an IPO.

According to the regulations, companies have to wait for three years to list on the country’s domestic A-share market if there is a change in management control.

The wait time is two years for Shanghai’s STAR market and one year for listing in Hong Kong. Notably, when Ant was looking to go public in 2020 it opted for a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai. It ditched the US listing amid soaring US-China tensions.

This would mean that Ant Financial cannot list before 2024. The company has also denied any current plans of IPO.

However, markets are speculating that after the restructuring, Alibaba might also consider an IPO for Ant Financial.

When Would Ant Financial IPO?

Dickie Wong, Executive Director of Kingston Securities told CNBC that BABA might consider listing Ant Financial after the business reorganization.

KraneShares’ CIO Brendan Ahern also echoed similar views. Referring to Alibaba’s business reorganization announcement, he said, “The one part about the press release that I think the investors will be asking for is the lack of talk about Ant Group.”

Notably, Ant Financial investors have marked down the company’s valuation and earlier this year, Fidelity valued the company at $64 billion which is only about a fifth of the valuation that it sought in the IPO.

With China signaling a rapprochement with the tech sector, Ant Financial’s valuation might also receive a boost.

While the IPO might not happen in a hurry, it should be the next big frontier for the company after the recent reorganization.

Related stock news and analysis