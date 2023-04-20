With ID.4, Volkswagen Becomes First Foreign Automaker to Get US $7,500 EV Tax Credit

Earlier this week, the US Treasury Department updated the list of vehicles that are eligible for the EV tax credit. The list did not have any models from foreign automakers but Volkswagen has said that its ID.4 crossover SUV is also eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit.

Notably, when the list was announced, Volkswagen said that it believes that ID.4 is eligible for the full tax credit.

The previous rules were related to the production of vehicles – and only vehicles assembled in North America were eligible for the EV tax credit.

The new rules are related to battery components and critical minerals.

The models would be eligible for a $3,750 EV tax credit if they source 50% battery components from North America and another $3,750 if they source critical minerals from the US or one of its free trade partners.

The ID.4 qualified for the EV tax credit under the previous rules as it assembles the model in Tennessee. The company submitted documents to the Treasury Department to prove that it also meets the battery sourcing requirements.

Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America said, “This is great news for consumers in the U.S. because it expands the choice of truly affordable EVs.”

He added, “The ID.4 is already one of the lowest-priced electric SUVs on the market, and the $7,500 Federal Tax Credit makes it even more attainable.

Volkswagen ID.4 to Get Full $7,500 EV Tax Credit

In its release, Volkswagen said that its ID.4 was the fourth best-selling EV model in the US in the first quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, its sales trail that of Tesla by a wide margin whose Model Y was the best-selling model across the US in the first quarter, after excluding pickups.

Read our guide on buying Tesla stock

Volkswagen is the market leader in the European electric car market and with deliveries of 44,200, it was the fourth-largest EV seller in the US in 2022.

However, its total market share in the US—the world’s most profitable automotive market—is only about 4%.

The company is targeting a US market share of 10% by the end of this decade and has set a vision to become the largest EV company globally by 2025 – a position currently held by Tesla.

Last month announced a massive 180 billion euros ($192.6 billion) investment over the next five years as it looks to scale up its EV business.

EV Competition is Rising

Competition in the EV industry is rising and incumbents are looking to increase their sales with newer models.

Last month, Volkswagen revealed its ID.2all which it intends to sell for around $26,500 by 2025. To put that in perspective, Tesla’s cheapest US model despite multiple price cuts this year starts at just under $40,000.

The Elon Musk-run company is working on a low-cost platform but so far hasn’t provided many details about the model.

It has meanwhile lowered car prices across all major markets this year. While the price cuts have helped it buoy sales it has also taken a toll on profits – with operating margins falling 11.4% in Q1 2023, down from 19.2% in the corresponding quarter last year

Its operating margins are still quite higher as compared to legacy automakers and Volkswagen’s operating margin was only 8.1% in 2022.

Things are no different for other legacy automakers and both Ford and General Motors had single-digit operating margins last year.

Related stock news and analysis