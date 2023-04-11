Warren Buffett Ups Stake in Japanese Trading Houses & Touts More Investment

In an interview with the Nikkei Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) chairman Warren Buffett revealed that the conglomerate has upped its stake in Japanese trading houses and is looking to increase the investment further.

Buffett first took a stake in five Japanese trading houses – which are collectively known as sogo shosha – in August 2020. Notably, Berkshire was otherwise a net seller of stocks that year and underperformed the S&P 500 by a whopping 18 percentage points.

Back then, the conglomerate bought around 5% stake in five of these trading companies which are namely Sumitomo Corp, Mitsui & Company, Marubeni Corp, Mitsubishi Corp., and Itochu Corp – investing around $6 billion in aggregate.

The company’s most recent regulatory filings showed that it increased the stakes in these companies to between 6.2%-6.8%. Now, in an interview with Nikkei, Buffett has said that Berkshire now holds around 7.4% in each of these and he intends to increase the stake further.

Buffett said that he is “very proud” of his investment in Japanese trading companies – which are critical for the country’s resource-scarce economy.

While most of Berkshire’s investments are in the US and Buffett has talked about the “America tailwind,” the company has also invested in foreign companies.

Apart from Japanese trading houses, Berkshire has also invested in Chinese EV giant BYD and the company’s vice chair Charlie Munger called it his best investment.

The conglomerate also invested in Indian fintech company Paytm and Brazilian digital bank Nubank.

The Oracle of Omaha meanwhile believes that most retail investors would be better off buying low-cost S&P 500 funds.

Notably, Buffett went on a buying spree last year and deployed some of Berkshire’s massive cash pile.

He invested billions of dollars in buying energy companies like Chevron and Occidental Petroleum.

Buffett has continued to add more Occidental shares after Berkshire received the regulatory clearance last year to increase its stake to 50%.

Berkshire’s Cash Pile Came Down in 2022

At the end of 2022, Berkshire Hathaway was sitting on $128.6 billion worth of cash. At its peak, the conglomerate held almost $150 billion in cash.

Last year, Berkshire also added fresh positions in HP and Citigroup. Buffett also added more Apple shares – the conglomerate was anyways the second largest Apple shareholder before the purchases last year.

Apple was the best-performing FAANG stock last year but it still shed around a quarter of its market cap, underperforming the S&P 500.

Apple has also scaled up its buybacks over the last year. While a section of the market criticizes corporate America for the record buybacks, Buffett is supportive of stock repurchases.

In 2022, Berkshire Hathaway repurchased around $8 billion of its shares. In 2021, the conglomerate had repurchased a record $27 billion and between 2020 and 2021 it repurchased over $50 billion worth of its shares.

Buffett on Stock Buybacks

Buffett said, “When you are told that all repurchases are harmful to shareholders or to the country, or particularly beneficial to CEOs, you are listening to either an economic illiterate or a silver-tongued demagogue (characters that are not mutually exclusive).”

He said that buybacks make perfect sense when the stocks trade below their fair value. He has also supported Apple’s stock buybacks in the past.

Meanwhile, the shares of five Japanese trading houses closed in the green today after Buffett signaled more investments in them.

Buffett is among the best value investors of all time and many see his upping stakes in companies or buying new ones as signs of undervaluation.

