Virgin Orbit Stock Surges on Reports of $200 Million VC Fundraise

Virgin Orbit (NYSE: VORB) is up sharply in US premarket price action today after it announced “incremental resumption” of operations. Reuters separately reported that the company is nearing a deal to raise $200 million from investor Matthew Brown, a Texas-based VC.

Virgin Orbit stock fell to a record low of 41 cents yesterday before closing at 44 cents. The stock has been in a freefall this year.

In January, the stock plummeted when its mission from Spaceport Cornwall ended in failure. Earlier this month, the shares crashed after the company said that it would “pause operations.”

While announcing the pause of operations, Virgin Orbit said, the decision was aimed at conserving capital “while the Company conducts discussions with potential funding sources and explores strategic opportunities.”

Meanwhile, even as the company has lifted the pause on operations, it hasn’t provided any update on the funding.

In its statement, Virgin Orbit said, “The company does not currently intend to disclose further developments with respect to these discussions, unless and until its Board of Directors approves a specific transaction or other course of action requiring disclosure.”

Reuters meanwhile reported that Virgin Orbit is in talks with Matthew Brown to raise $200 million through a private placement of shares.

The details of the deal are not public but it would lead to massive dilution for Virgin Orbit stockholders as the company’s market cap based on yesterday’s closing prices was a mere $150 million after it lost over three-fourths of its market cap YTD.

Its market cap was over $3 billion at the peak.

Virgin Orbit Stock Soars on Resumption of Operations

Virgin Orbit went public in 2021 where it raised $228 million in cash of which $160 million came from PIPE (private investment in public equity) while the remaining $68 million came from the SPAC trust.

However, the cash pile gradually came down given the perennial cash burn. At the end of October, the company had only $71.2 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

It raised funds through debt from an investment arm of Branson’s Virgin Group. The company has raised $55 million in a mix of secured and unsecured convertible notes from Virgin Group which gives it the “first priority” over Virgin Orbit’s assets.

SPACs Crash amid Market Meltdown

Most companies that went public through SPAC reverse merger over the last two years are facing the heat amid the economic turmoil.

Earlier this month, Embark which went public through a SPAC reverse merger in November 2021 (a month before Virgin Orbit), said that it is exploring liquidation and asset sales as strategic alternatives.

Over half a dozen companies that went public through SPAC reverse merger including Enjoy Technology, Starry Group Holdings Inc, and Quanergy Systems Inc have filed for bankruptcy.

The performance of de-SPACs was terrible last year and the AXS de-SPAC ETF lost around three-fourths of its value in 2022.

The ETF has since liquidated which is reflective of the trouble that de-SPACs have faced over the last year.

Energy ETFs meanwhile outperformed markets last year amid the surge in oil and gas prices.

As for Virgin Orbit, raising capital would be the first step towards reassuring markets. The company still needs to execute the business plan in order to prove its mettle.

Related stock news and analysis