Toyota Too Joins the EV Bandwagon Under the New CEO

Toyota has announced its new EV (electric vehicle) plans and is targeting 10 new models by 2026 with an annualized production run rate of 1.5 million. The automotive giant has become the latest to join the EV bandwagon.

While other automakers have already committed to a zero-emission future and General Motors has stated that it would sell only zero-emission cars after 2035, Toyota, which is the largest automaker globally, has been arguably slow in its EV pivot.

Things now seem to be changing after Koji Soto, who was previously chief branding officer of Lexus took over as the CEO from Akio Toyoda.

At a briefing yesterday, Hiroki Nakajima, Toyota’s chief technology operations said that the company would create a new division to focus on BEVs (battery electric vehicles).

Incidentally, Ford, which is targeting an annual EV production capacity of 2 million by 2026, has also restructured the company and would now report earnings under three units – one of which would be the Model e which houses the fast-growing EV business.

Meanwhile, Toyota’s EV plans are relatively modest as compared to some of the other automakers including Ford and Volkswagen.

Last month, Volkswagen announced a massive 180 billion euros ($192.6 billion) investment over the next five years – two-thirds of which would go toward electric vehicles and digitization.

Last year, Volkswagen delivered 572,100 BEVs (battery electric vehicles) which was 26% higher than the previous year. EVs accounted for 6.9% of its total deliveries last year as compared to 5.1% in 2021.

Toyota Scales Up EV Plans Under New CEO

Toyota has a “multi-pathway approach” and along with BEVs, it is also focusing on hybrids as well as fuel cell vehicles.

Notably, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no fan of fuel cell cars and the company sells only BEVs.

The company sold 1.31 cars last year, which made it the largest BEV seller, and is targeting a production of 1.8 million this year.

Meanwhile, after accounting for hybrids, BYD is the largest NEV (new energy vehicle) seller globally.

Berkshire Hathaway is the largest BYD stockholder and the company’s vice-chairman Charlie Munger termed it its best investment.

Coming back to Toyota, it is also scaling up its US investments in an apparent bid to capitalize on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 – which reserves the $7,500 EV tax credit for vehicles assembled in North America.

Toyota would start the production of a three-row SUV in the US in 2025.

Last year, Toyota announced an additional $2.5 billion investment in Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC) which would help support higher EV production in the country.

Global EV Sales Hit a New Milestone in 2022

Notably, the battery is a key component of an electric car. Automakers globally have been scrambling to secure the supplies of key battery metals amid fears of a global shortage. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk even advised entrepreneurs to get into the lithium refining business.

According to data from Counterpoint Research, a total of 10.2 million EVs were sold in 2022 of which 72% were BEVs and the remaining hybrids.

It was a new milestone for EV sales and the overall sales rose 65% last year even as the overall automotive market contracted in the year.

China was the largest EV market globally followed by Germany and the US. Notably, China’s EV penetration rates are much higher than the West as the country leads in EV adoption.

Analysts expect US EV adoption to increase in 2023 due to the Inflation Reduction Act. Now, Tesla, Toyota, and General Motors cars would be eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit.

As for Toyota, while it is surely late to join the EV bandwagon and has set modest targets – it is better late than never for the auto major which has been the automotive market leader for three consecutive years.

