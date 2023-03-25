Tim Cook Does a Balancing Act & Praises China amid Growing Feud with the US

On his visit to China, Apple (NYSE: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook praised China. Relations between the US and China have nosedived over the last few years which is a risk for companies like Apple which count China both as a major market as well as a sourcing hub.

On his first visit to China since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cook said that “Apple and China grew together and so this has been a symbiotic kind of relationship.”

Cook was all praise for China and said, “Innovation is developing rapidly in China and I believe it will further accelerate.”

He is not the only CEO of a US company that has praised China. During Tesla’s Q4 2022 earnings call, the company’s CEO Elon Musk said “we have a lot of respect for the car companies in China. They are the most competitive in the world. That is our experience.”

Ford also echoed similar views and said that the company would need to compete with Chinese players if it wishes to win in the electric vehicle race.

Ford is now the second largest EV seller in the US and recently outlined the new reporting structure where it would report the earnings of its EV business separately from the ICE (internal combustion engine) business.

Tim Cook Does a Balancing Act on China

Cook’s comments on China come at a time when US lawmakers are grilling TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew amid concerns that the app is a national security threat to the US.

Growing tensions between the US and China is a potent risk for Apple. At the height of the trade war during former US President Donald Trump’s tenure, there were calls in China to boycott Apple products.

Responding to the concerns, Cook had previously said that the boycott calls haven’t had much impact on its business in China.

Apple stock has been a relative safe haven and was the best-performing FAANG stock in 2022 even as it still underperformed the S&P 500.

Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway already is the second largest stockholder of Apple, added more Apple shares in 2022. The conglomerate has a massive cash pile and Buffett deployed some of it in Apple shares last year.

US-China Tensions are a Risk for Apple

Looking at Cook’s comments on China, the Apple CEO seems to be doing a balancing act. Last year, when Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing said that the company would more than double its US investment, Cook hailed the onshoring of chip building in the US.

Cook said, “And now, thanks to the hard work of so many people, these chips can be proudly stamped Made in America.” He also said that Apple would be the biggest buyer of the upcoming plant.

He said, “Today we’re combining TSMC’s expertise with the unrivaled ingenuity of American workers. We are investing in a stronger brighter future, we are planting our seed in the Arizona desert. And at Apple, we are proud to help nurture its growth.”

Notably, Apple is also looking to diversify its supply chain from China and has increased sourcing from countries like India and Vietnam.

However, given China’s massive economy-which is only second to that of the US, and the enviable manufacturing expertise, it is not easy for companies like Apple to overlook China. It’s therefore no wonder that Cook was all praise for China during his visit.

