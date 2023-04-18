Rivian & Several Other Automakers Are No Longer Eligible for EV Tax Credit

The US Treasury Department has announced the new list of electric cars that are eligible for the tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and Rivian is among the automakers whose models no longer qualify for the EV tax credit.

Nissan, Volkswagen, BMW, Audi, Hyundai Genesis, and Volvo are the other companies that would lose the EV tax credit.

Hyundai last week announced a massive $18 billion investment in South Korea to ramp up its EV production and strives to be among the top three EV players globally by the end of this decade.

The previous rules were related to the production of vehicles – and only vehicles assembled in North America were eligible for the EV tax credit.

The new rules are related to battery components and critical minerals.

The models would be eligible for a $3,750 EV tax credit if they source 50% battery components from North America and another $3,750 if they source critical minerals from the US or one of its free trade partners.

Through the new rules, the Biden administration is looking to lower the reliance on China for critical technologies and further decouple from its largest trading partner.

Under the new rules, only a few models qualify for the full $7,500 EV tax credit. All the EV models from General Motors including Chevrolet Blazer, Bolt, Bolt EUV, Equinox, and Silverado qualify for the full credit, and so does Cadillac LYRIQ.

For Ford, only the F-150 Lightning qualifies for the $7,500 EV tax credit while its Mach-E, E-transit, Escape and Corsair PHEVs (plug-in hybrid vehicles) would be eligible for a $3,750 credit.

Ford recently announced a battery plant in the US in partnership with China’s CATL and is targeting annual EV production of 2 million EVs by 2026.

As for Tesla, its higher-priced Model S and Y did not anyways qualified for the EV tax credit and after the new rules the Model 3 Standard Range Rear Wheel Drive would get a $3,750 credit – instead of $7,500.

The other Tesla models – Model 3 performance, and all Model Y variants – would get the full $7,500 credit.

Notably, Tesla cars were not eligible for the EV tax credit before the Inflation Reduction Act as it crossed the maximum sales threshold.

Analysts saw the Inflation Reduction Act as a positive for Tesla as it restored the tax credit.

Tesla has meanwhile cut vehicle prices multiple times this year and the effective ownership costs are now much below what they were prior to the Inflation Reduction Act.

While several automakers lowered car prices after Tesla initiated a price war, China’s NIO has said that it won’t join the price war and instead improve its services – including by setting up more battery swapping and battery charging stations.

Meanwhile, the US faces a dilemma in its EV strategy. On the one hand, it needs to boost its EV adoption which is still in the single digits while one in every third car sold in China is either an EV or a PHEV.

On the other hand, it needs to boost domestic EV production and reduce its reliance on China.

In the short term, its two goals might run contrary to each other. However, post the Inflation Reduction Act, several automakers including Toyota have outlined plans for US expansion that would make their models eligible for the tax credit in the future.

For now, General Motors and Tesla look like the biggest beneficiaries of the new rules – just as they were last year when the cap on maximum sales threshold was done away with.

Foreign automakers like Hyundai and Volkswagen are the biggest losers as all the models eligible for the full $7,500 EV tax credit are from US companies.

