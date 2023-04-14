Redesigned Tesla Model 3 Images Appear on Reddit Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Suspected images of what appears to be a revamped Tesla Model 3 have appeared on Reddit ahead of the company’s Q1 2023 earnings that are scheduled for the next week.

Someone posted the images on the Tesla subreddit which has 2.2 million followers – most of whom are die-hard Tesla and Elon Musk fans.

The model has several differences from the current version and has a different bumper. It does not have fog lights but has a redesigned headlight assembly and is reminiscent of the Roadster prototype.

The purported image also features a new wheel design. Tesla hasn’t done any major updates to the Model 3 since its 2016 launch – but has long been rumored to be working on one under an internal project codenamed Project Highland.

Unlike other automakers who frequently refresh their models, Tesla usually refrains from doing so.

For instance, it has refreshed its luxury Model S sedan only twice – once in 2016 and then again in 2021. After 2021 revamp, the company came up with Model S Plaid.

It was also supposed to come up with Model S Plaid Plus with an even higher range but Musk said that the existing range was good enough.

Meanwhile, the combined share of higher-priced Model S/X has gradually fallen and in Q1 2023 these two models accounted for less than 4% of Tesla’s total deliveries.

Model 3 and Model Y are Tesla’s best-selling models and many analysts argue that at least the Model 3 now needs a revamp as its aging.

Tesla Model 3 Images Stir a Storm on the Internet

Meanwhile, the leaked suspected images of revamped Model 3 have stirred a storm on the internet – thanks to the vast loyal army of Tesla and Musk fans.

Tesla has set a 2023 production target of 1.8 million and the Model 3/Y are crucial to reach that goal.

The target might anyways not be easy for the Elon Musk-run company and it has lowered car prices multiple times in key markets like the US and China.

Now, it has announced a price cut in Singapore – as it looks to boost demand with lower prices.

Markets have been concerned about EV demand amid rising competition. In the past also, Tesla has downplayed demand fears and during the Q4 2022 earnings call, Musk categorically denied that there is any slowdown in demand for Tesla cars.

Tesla Lowers Car Prices to Spur Demand

During investor day, Tom Zhu who heads Tesla’s global production said, “As long as you offer a product with value at affordable price you don’t have to worry about demand.” He was responding to a question on how TSLA plans to accelerate its market share in China, the world’s largest automotive market.

Meanwhile, Musk believes that price cuts aided by operational efficiencies would fuel the demand for Tesla cars. He said, “Demand is a function of affordability not desire.”

In one of the presentation slides at Investor Day, Tesla teased two new models.

Musk however side-stepped questions on more details on the project and said, “We will have a proper sort of product event, but it would be jumping the gun if we answer your questions.”

TSLA is Working on a Low-Priced Model

At the event, Musk termed AI as “dangerous” and later supported calls for a halt on generative AI.

Other tech companies meanwhile see AI as a long-term opportunity.

Tesla has long been rumored to be working on a new lower-priced model which would help it increase its target market.

The company would begin the deliveries of its pickup truck – the Cybertruck – later this year but said that it won’t enter mass production until 2024.

All said the leaked images of suspected Model 3 have come ahead of Tesla’s Q1 2023 earnings that are scheduled for April 19.

Expect analysts to question the company on a possible Model 3 revamp during the earnings call.

