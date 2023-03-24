Oil Prices Crash: Did Warren Buffett Bet on the Wrong ‘Elephant’?

Global oil prices have fallen and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is now trading below $70 per barrel. Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett, who has now for over three years been looking for an “elephant-sized” acquisition, is loading up on energy stocks.

Life has come a full circle for oil prices. In April 2022, WTI futures briefly turned negative for the first time in history. However, they recovered smartly and hit their highest level since 2008 last year when Russia invaded Ukraine.

However, oil prices have weakened in 2023. The most recent trigger for the collapse in oil prices has been the banking crisis which does not seem to abate. The US has already seen the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank while First Republic Bank is also looking vulnerable.

In Europe, the Swiss Banking regulators helped arrange the buyout of Credit Suisse by UBS and avert a major crisis. However, the rise in credit default swaps of Deutsche Bank shows that the banking crisis seems far from over.

While regulators globally have been working overtime to calm nerves and ensure financial stability, central bank rate hikes are not making things easier for the banking sector.

The banking sector turmoil is having repercussions on the oil markets also and prices have nosedived. Being a cyclical commodity, oil prices are correlated to economic growth, which is expected to slow down in 2023.

Oil Prices Collapse on Oversupply worries

Markets now fear an oversupply situation in the oil markets amid slowing global growth. Also, the US which released an unprecedented amount of oil from the Strategic Reserves in 2022 is in no mood to refill in a hurry.

Meanwhile, while oil prices have weakened, Warren Buffett has loaded up on energy stocks over the last year.

Chevron is Berkshire Hathaway’s third largest holding valued in excess of $25 billion while Occidental Petroleum is the seventh largest holding.

Buffett has added more Occidental Petroleum shares in 2023 and the conglomerate now holds 23.1% of the company. Notably, last year, Berkshire received the regulatory clearance to increase its stake in Occidental to upto 50%.

Did Warren Buffett Bet on the Wrong ‘Elephant’

For over three years now, Buffett has rued that he hasn’t been able to find an “elephant-sized acquisition” He has instead been adding to the portfolio of publicly traded securities and also acquired Alleghany last year.

Looking at oil’s recent price action, Buffett seems to have bet on the wrong “elephant.” That said, Buffett is known for his long-term investing and is unperturbed by short-term volatility.

Despite the plunge in oil prices, many brokerages are bullish on the commodity in the medium to long term. Goldman Sachs predicts that Brent would rise to $97 per barrel by the second quarter of 2024.

London-based private fund management company Andurand Capital has an even rosier forecast and expects oil prices to hit $140 per barrel by the end of this year.

All said, the global economy is at a very critical juncture. While inflation is still quite high for comfort and warrants more rate hikes, central banks would find their hands tied amid the banking sector turmoil and the rapidly deteriorating economy.

OPEC Announced Oil Production Cut in 2022

As for oil, demand recovery in China is a silver lining, and so is a possible production cut from the OPEC cartel. In October also, the cartel announced a massive 2 million bpd (barrel per day) production cut.

Thanks to higher oil prices, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company Aramco posted record profits and cash flows in 2022.

While Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members previously prioritized protecting their market share amid the US shale oil boom, they are now more concerned about the pricing and have been willing to lose some market share in a bid to support oil prices.

